Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat Launched

The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 split seat variant has been launched in India starting at Rs 79,091 (ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 has become a very popular model since its launch in India and is also the most affordable motorcycle offered by Bajaj in the Pulsar range. The bike was recently spotted at a few dealerships sporting a split-seat setup and has finally been launched for the Indian market.

As the name suggests, the main difference in this variant compared to the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is the use of a new split seat and many design and styling cues taken from the Bajaj Pulsar 150. This includes the use of an underbelly-cowl, split grab rails at the rear and the use of panels extending from the 15-litre fuel-tank to give it a more sporty look. The Pulsar 125 split seat will get three colour options on offer – Neon Green (on Matte Black), Black Silver and Black Red.

The engine used in this variant will be a BS6-compliant, 124.4-cc, single-cylinder, DTS-i twin-spark engine that produces 11.8 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Currently, the Pulsar 125 Neon is priced starting at Rs 70,995 (ex-showroom) and this indicates a premium of around Rs 8,000 for the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat variant.

