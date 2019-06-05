Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear Launched

Bajaj Auto have launched the new Platina 110 H-Gear for the year 2019, which according to Bajaj will be their most comfortable Platina till date.

The 2019 Bajaj Platina H-Gear remains more or less the same on the outside, with just the addition of a 3D logo and new body decals.

Feature-wise, the new Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear now sports a digital console and comes equipped with gear-shift indicator, trip meter and a fuel indicator. The new Platina also gets an additional “Highway Gear” (the H-Gear tag refers to this), which Bajaj claims is an extra gear optimised for delivering a balanced mix of acceleration and fuel economy on the highways. The new Platina H-Gear features an all-new, feather-touch gear shift mechanism for easy and quick gear changes.

Other significant features on the bike includes an anti-skid braking system for safer braking, nitrox SoS suspension, broader rubber footboards and a longer seat for comfortable pillion riding. The bike also comes with tubeless tyres.

The Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear gets its power from a 115-cc engine which produces 8.6 PS at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The bike weighing at 118.5 kg has a power to weight ratio of 72.6 PS/ton.

Commenting on the launch of the new variant, Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycle Business, at Bajaj Auto said, “The brand Platina has always stood for exceptionally high mileage and superior comfort. The Platina 110 H-Gear now joins the highly successful existing Platina 110 and the Platina 100 ES to offer a premium option to consumers. Our R&D team’s efforts have led to the launch of Platina 110 H-Gear that boasts of many first-in-class features that deliver the perfect combination of comfort, mileage, pickup and style.”

Priced at Rs 53,376 for the drum variant and Rs 55,373 for disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Platina 110 H-Gear is available in 3 colour options – Ebony Black with Blue decals, Ebony Black with Royal Burgundy decals and in Cocktail wine Red, across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee