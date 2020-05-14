Bajaj, Husqvarna and KTM Dealerships Reopened

Bajaj, Husqvarna and KTM dealerships have been reopened in select cities while adhering to the government rules and regulations.

Select Bajaj, Husqvarna and KTM dealerships are all set to spring back into action in various parts of the country. Production of these motorcycles at the Chakan plant has resumed following strict government guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Of the three brands, KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles are retailed under the same roof in most dealerships. Having secured the necessary permissions from the government, these brands have released a list of their operational dealerships through their social media channels. Right now these dealerships are operating in green and orange zones only and they have been updated with the latest procedures as well.

Bajaj dealerships have also opened their doors to customers in various parts of the country; predominantly in the orange and green zones. While some dealerships have both sales and service operational, some only have one of the two functional at the moment. They have also introduced a toll-free number for customers to find out which dealerships are functional and which ones are not.

Story: Joshua Varghese