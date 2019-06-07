Bajaj Dominar 400 Creates World Record Polar Odyssey

Bajaj Dominar 400 has become the first Indian motorcycle to successfully complete the world’s first Polar Odyssey from the Arctic to the Antarctic.

Three experienced Indian riders: Deepak Kamath, Avinash PS, and Deepak Gupta rode their Bajaj Dominar 400 motorcycles and covered a total distance of 51,000 kilometres. They took around 99 days to complete this epic journey. That is almost 515 kilometres per day. The ride was flagged off from Tuktoyaktuk in the Arctic circle and carried on all the way to the Antarctic without any breakdowns.

The odyssey stretched through four of the most dangerous roads in the world and also crossed three major latitudes. The route was spread through three continents (North America, South America and the Antarctic) and fifteen countries: Canada, USA, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina.

The Dominar was ridden through some extreme weather conditions that included heavy snow, rains, slush and loose gravel across Alaska. They also went through a snow blizzard at the top of Pikes Peak, Colorado. A lot of trails and off-road sections were crossed in Baja California, Mexico. Weather conditions went from – 22°C temperature in the Antarctic, to 54 °C in Death Valley, USA, which is one of the hottest places on Earth. Some of the most dangerous roads in the world conquered by the Dominars were the James Dalton Highway, Dempster Highway, the Pan-American section of the Atacama Desert and the Death Road of Bolivia.

Narayan Sundararaman, Vice President (Marketing – MC), Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, “The Dominar Polar Odyssey has been a man and machine partnership of epic proportions. Hats off to Deepak Kamath, Avinash PS and Deepak Gupta. The Dominar’s faultless performance over 99 days is a testament of its build quality and exceptional touring capabilities. Touring 51,000 kilometres over some of the most unforgiving terrains and conditions on stock Dominars, without any major part change or a support crew, is an achievement that is truly outstanding”.

Story Azaman Chothia