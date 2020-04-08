Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Launched

With the launch of the Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6, the 2020 line-up from the Indian manufacturer has become stronger.

Ready to tackle the updated emission norms, the Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 has been priced at Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom); a Rs 10,000 hike as compared to the price of the outgoing model. Cosmetically, there appears to be no significant difference from the update that was launched the previous year and Bajaj continue to offer the motorcycle in two colours only; Aurora Green and Vine Black.

Propulsion comes from the retuned KTM 390 Duke’s 373.3-cc, liquid-cooled single; one of the major differences being Bajaj’s triple-spark tech. The Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 continues to make 40 hp at 8,650 rpm and a peak torque of 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch. Fortunately, this model also continues to use the 43-mm USD fork and an adjustable monoshock for suspension with 135 mm and 110 mm of travel respectively. For braking, the motorcycle relies on a 320-mm disc at the front and a 230-mm disc at the rear with the safety of dual-channel ABS, quite useful for a motorcycle that weighs in at 184 kg. The 13-litre fuel tank continues to uphold the Dominar’s touring credentials while radial-fitted 17-inch wheels man either end of the motorcycle. Tyre sizes are 110/70 for the front and 150/60 for the rear.

Story: Joshua Varghese