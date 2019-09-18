Bajaj and KTM to Explore Performance EVs by 2022

Bajaj and KTM are taking their alliance one step further by exploring performance electric two-wheelers. There are talks of e-bicycles as well but we are not likely to see any of these materialize before 2022.

Bajaj are also planning to increase their stake in the European manufacturer. They have plans to buy one more per cent stake in KTM Industries AG which is the parent company for KTM AG (owners of KTM and Husqvarna brands). Once finalized, these performance electric two-wheelers will be manufactured at the Bajaj plant in Pune.

We know that Bajaj have been working on an electric scooter. That model is not part of this plan and is most likely to reach us in 2020. KTM are not entirely newcomers in this area because they already have a fully-electric motorcycle on offer in the global market; the Freeride E-XC. This partnership sure has the potential to give us some exciting electric two-wheelers.

Story: Joshua Varghese