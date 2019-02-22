Avan Motors' Xero+ Is India's 'Most Efficient Range' EV Scooter

Delhi-based electric scooter company, Avan Motors India, launched the most efficient range EV scooter, the Xero+ in September last year. The company has priced the scooter at Rs 47,000 (ex-showroom), keeping the scooter affordable in an effort to promote clean energy vehicles.

The Avan Motors Xero+ is powered by a lithium-ion battery which the company claims gives a range of 60 km/charge on the single battery option and 110 km/charge on the double-battery unit. Reaching a top speed of a mellow 45 km/h, which is fine for city commuting, especially in our crowded metros. The charge time for the lithium-ion units are between two and four hours and, more importantly, is detachable. The detachable batteries are chargeable at regular ports, making the scooter a lot easier to live with.

Other features include a disc brake up front with a drum at the rear and a nice utility box at the rear. Designed for Indian road conditions, the Xero+ has a running cost of 10 per cent of vehicles running on conventional fuels said the company. It can manage a maximum payload of 150 kg. In addition, Avan Motors also provides road-side assistance for customers, and an extended warranty along with an initial spare parts tool kit for early bird buyers.

Also read: (Avan Motors Have Showcased New Electric Scooters)

Pankaj Tiwari, Business Development Head, Avan Motors said, “Electric vehicles are the future of commuting and our vehicles have shown that eco-friendliness need not come at the cost of less performance. The Xero+ has received great response from our users, and comes at a very practical price point. Continuing with its success story further, Avan plans to launch new scooters and vehicles across categories to meet the needs of a wide consumer segment. Every product will be a unique one in its category, equipped with an array of features that will make them a leader in their respective segments. We are also working with advanced technology that promises to enhance the user-experience and benefit them in different ways. With our new range of e-scooters and an efficient pricing strategy, we want to encourage more people to go the EV way, not just as a novelty but as a big part of their lifestyle, becoming the norm rather than an alternative.”

The Avan Motors Xero+ is available at all authorized dealerships across India, in four colour options: Blue, Black, White, and Red.

Story: Zal Cursetji