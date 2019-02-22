Bike India

Avan Motors Xero+ Is India's 'Most Efficient Range' EV Scooter

Avan Motors' Xero+ Is India's 'Most Efficient Range' EV Scooter

Delhi-based electric scooter company, Avan Motors India, launched the most efficient range EV scooter, the Xero+ in September last year. The company has priced the scooter at Rs 47,000 (ex-showroom), keeping the scooter affordable in an effort to promote clean energy vehicles.

The Avan Motors Xero+ is powered by a lithium-ion battery which the company claims gives a range of 60 km/charge on the single battery option and 110 km/charge on the double-battery unit. Reaching a top speed of a mellow 45 km/h, which is fine for city commuting, especially in our crowded metros. The charge time for the lithium-ion units are between two and four hours and, more importantly, is detachable. The detachable batteries are chargeable at regular ports, making the scooter a lot easier to live with.

Other features include a disc brake up front with a drum at the rear and a nice utility box at the rear. Designed for Indian road conditions, the Xero+ has a running cost of 10 per cent of vehicles running on conventional fuels said the company. It can manage a maximum payload of 150 kg. In addition, Avan Motors also provides road-side assistance for customers, and an extended warranty along with an initial spare parts tool kit for early bird buyers.

Avan Motors Have Showcased New Electric Scooters

Pankaj Tiwari, Business Development Head, Avan Motors said, “Electric vehicles are the future of commuting and our vehicles have shown that eco-friendliness need not come at the cost of less performance. The Xero+ has received great response from our users, and comes at a very practical price point. Continuing with its success story further, Avan plans to launch new scooters and vehicles across categories to meet the needs of a wide consumer segment. Every product will be a unique one in its category, equipped with an array of features that will make them a leader in their respective segments. We are also working with advanced technology that promises to enhance the user-experience and benefit them in different ways. With our new range of e-scooters and an efficient pricing strategy, we want to encourage more people to go the EV way, not just as a novelty but as a big part of their lifestyle, becoming the norm rather than an alternative.”

The Avan Motors Xero+ is available at all authorized dealerships across India, in four colour options: Blue, Black, White, and Red.

