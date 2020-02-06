AutoExpo2020 Piaggio unveils Aprilia SXR 160 and Vespa Elettrica

Piaggio India unveiled Aprilia SXR 160 and the Vespa Elettrica at Auto Expo in Delhi.

Aprilia, with the unveiling of the SXR160, hopes to create a new trend of the cross max design for the modern Indian consumer. While they also showcased the Europian of the Vespa Elettrica which is inspiring its approach towards electric mobility solutions to be designed and made in India.

The new cross max design of the Aprilia SXR 160, brings a lot of styling, riding comfort and great ergonomics to life. The unique scooter has been designed in Italy with an aerodynamic design and said to be manufactured at Piaggio’s Baramati factory. The Aprilia SXR 160 comes in two variants, a 160-cc BS-VI engine and a 125-cc BS-VI engine. The scooter comes with twin LED head and tail lights but daytime eyeliner position lamps. A large lit up under storage area and a USB port in the glove box. The Aprilia SXR 160 also has a large multifunctional, all touch digital cluster with a mileage indicator. ABS and disk break. A sporty eye-catching chrome exhaust. The Aprilia SXR 160 will come in four colours, red, blue, white and black. With tons of accessories for its customers.

On the other side, Piaggio sees the Indian market is witnessing a quick transition on the adoption of electric mobility solutions. The company believes there will be a strong market growth in the coming three to five years with technological innovations and cost rationalisation.

The Vespa Elettrica on display which is produced in Italy shows the companies a technological solution for Electric mobility.

In addition to this, Piaggio also had the limited-edition Vespa Racing sixties, the Vespa 2020 facelifts and the Aprilia SR 160 and Storm 125 with disc brakes on display.