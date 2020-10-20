Ather 450X Gets Assured Buyback Offer

The Ather 450X was delayed significantly due to obvious reasons but now it is back on track.

Prior to the electric scooter’s launch, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy, announced a unique buyback programme for the the Ather 450X and the 450 Plus in a press conference. He also shed light on Ather’s new direction with respect to product strategy, sales and finance structures. The assured buyback offer on the 450X is the first-of-its-kind scheme in India. After three years since purchase, you have the option of selling the scooter to Ather Energy for Rs 85,000, if its mileage is less than 30,000 km. This programme shows just how confident Ather are of their product’s quality in the long run.

In Bengaluru and Chennai, the Ather 450X is being offered to customers using a lease model as well. The manufacturer announced that this model will now be available to other cities as well. Simply put, a customer can avail a fully-loaded Ather 450X at a significantly lower price point and a monthly fee. This plan has made the scooter available to a larger section of consumers. To aid EV adoption Ather are also offering exchange deals on old scooters that use internal combustion engines.

If the Ather 450X is too wild for you and you prefer something more docile, then there is always the Ather 450 Plus to turn to. With a revised price tag of Rs 1.40 lakh, the 450 Plus is now a good Rs 9,000 more accessible than before. Ather have achieved this by adopting some different componentry for the Plus as compared to the 450X. Buyback value for the 450 Plus has been rated at Rs 70,000.

Commenting on Ather’s faith in their product and the new finance models, Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO, Ather Energy: “Our faith in our product line has allowed us to create innovative solutions to make the switch to electric, easier – whether it is purchase or ownership. We believe Ather Energy’s electric scooters are going to have a fantastic value for years and will keep improving with new features which we will roll out as over the air upgrades. And to strengthen that assurance we are announcing a resale guarantee.”

Story: Joshua Varghese