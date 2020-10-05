Bike India

Ather 450 Discontinued in India

Ather Energy have discontinued the Ather 450 – the model with which they made their way into the Indian market.

The Ather 450 is an electric scooter that was launched two years ago. Since then, it has made quite a name for itself in the two-wheeler EV space. The scooter was launched alongside the Ather 340 – a slightly less powerful model which had a short run in our market due to its low demand. Ather Energy have now announced that they have rolled out the last few units of the Ather 450 from their manufacturing plant.

The Ather 450 used a brushless DC motor powered by a 2.4-kWh lithium-ion battery which provided 5.4 kW (7.3 hp) and 20.5 Nm of peak torque. The battery took 5-6 hours for a full charge and gave the scooter a range of between 60 km and 75 km (claimed). This was one of the fastest electric scooters in India with a claimed 0-40 km/h time of just 3.5 seconds.

The manufacturers have revealed that they will now be concentrating on the Ather 450X – a more premium and sportier version of the scooter. The scooter is available in 11 cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kozhikode and Coimbatore. Bookings have been open for a while and the deliveries will begin in November.

