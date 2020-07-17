Apollo Tyres India Aim to Lead Premium Two-wheeler Segment

By expanding their range, Apollo Tyres India want to improve their hold in the premium two-wheeler market.

Apollo Tyres India plan to achieve this feat by stepping up their game over the competition. The manufacturer has announced that the premium two-wheeler segment is among the fastest-growing in the Indian market. The premium category constitutes 20 per cent of the two-wheeler market in India. To become relevant in this space and eventually lead it, they have prepared a global product portfolio comprising high-end bias and steel radial tyres.

While the lockdown may have slowed things down for them, the aftermath looks promising. As more people move towards personal transport to observe social distancing, the demand for tyres will also increase.

Addressing the media about Apollo Tyres India’s statement, Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and MD, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said, ‘We are aiming for a strong foothold in the high-value, highly profitable premium motorcycle tyre market, which caters to the top 20 per cent of motorcycle market in India, and the entire Europe and Americas market. We now have a global portfolio of high-end bias and steel radial tyres for the two-wheeler segment, which will be produced at our highly advanced and futuristic facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.’

To cater to the demand in the market and to support their goals, Apollo Tyres India have dedicated a separate commercial facility to produce two-wheeler radial and cross-ply tyres. This new facility is spread over more than 10,000 sq m and is located within the manufacturer’s Limda plant, Vadodara. Currently, the plant is capable of producing 30,000 motorcycle radials and 60,000 motorcycle cross-ply tyres per month and will exclusively provide tyres for the premium segment of the two-wheeler industry. Apollo further said that they will step up the production capacity as the demand rises.

Story: Joshua Varghese

