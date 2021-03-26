All-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 Coming Soon

Bajaj Auto have been busy developing the all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 which is likely to be launched around August 2021.



Bajaj Pulsar, the iconic sporty motorcycle brand, is being overhauled. The original Pulsar engine has not received a major update in the new millennium and it had to borrow the base of the powertrain from its sibling, KTM. This changed the much-loved Pulsar’s character and brought it closer to the high-revving KTMs. Die-hard Pulsar fans still miss the torquey nature that the original Pulsar 220 had and most buyers continued to buy it, preferring it to the newer Pulsars.

Finally, sources close to Bajaj Auto have confirmed that the new Pulsar is on its way and, although it will be modern in most ways, the 2021 bike will retain the first generation’s charm and charisma. Among the first models is expected to be the Pulsar 250 based on a new platform and powered by a new engine developed by Bajaj. Unlike the Pulsar NS 200, the new model will not be equipped with a perimeter frame; instead it will get a single-downtube chassis with standard telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. The overall design has also been altered and will be more muscular and heftier than that of the NS 200. It promises to get stylish tank extensions, a split seat, a sharp belly-cowl, and a proper upswept exhaust while the headlamp, tail-lamp, and indicators are expected to be LEDs.

More importantly, Bajaj have developed a new 250-cc, single-cylinder engine that will be air-cooled and not liquid-cooled as in the current Pulsar NS 200. Our guess is that it will produce around 25 hp and close to 22 Nm of torque and will come mated to a six-speed gearbox. Also, it will be a twin-valve, SOHC engine with Bajaj’s trademark dual-spark ignition and not the triple-spark technology. These, along with a simpler frame, will help Bajaj make the Pulsar 250 more accessible than the KTM 250 Duke, which is about Rs 50,000 more expensive than other 250-cc models.

As mentioned earlier, the new Bajaj is expected to be unveiled around August this year.