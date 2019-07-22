All New Bajaj CT 110 Launched

The all new Bajaj CT 110 has been launched in India starting at an attractive price of Rs 37,997 (ex-showroom).

The rugged new Bajaj CT 110 has been created specifically with rough Indian road conditions in mind. There will be two variants of the motorcycle: kick start and electric start. The kick start variant is priced at Rs 37,997 and the electric start variant is priced at Rs 44,480, both ex-showroom. The Bajaj CT 110 is being offered in three colours: Matte Olive Green with yellow decals, Gloss Ebony Black with blue decals and Gloss Flame Red with bright red decals.

Powering the Bajaj CT 110 is a 115-cc DTSi (twin-spark) engine producing 8.6 PS and 9.81 Nm of peak torque. Bajaj say that the CT 110 has been created to be stronger and more comfortable than before, and will suit both city and rural conditions. The bike features comfortable seating, with a long, thick padded seat and rubber tank-pad for a better seating posture.

Other features on the motorcycle include semi-knobby tyres, a higher ground clearance, stronger and larger crash-guards and a new suspension set-up to ensure a comfortable ride over the worst road conditions. The upswept exhaust, rubber mirror covers and gaiters on the front suspension give it a tough new look.

Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, “The CT range was conceptualized for those customers who demand a robust bike at a reasonable price. Till date, more than 50 lakh customers are riding the CT and appreciate it for its durability and outstanding mileage. We have continuously invested in the product both in terms of technology and style without losing the core value of delivering the best value motorcycle on the Indian roads. We believe that the tough new CT 110 provides an even better value with superior performance – a great combination of mileage and power – all at an attractive price.”

Story: Azaman Chothia