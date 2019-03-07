A few fast facts about the Benelli TRK 502

India finally has an affordable adventure tourer with the introduction of the Benelli TRK 502, but is this motorcycle for you? Here are some things you need to know.

Benelli have entered the adventure touring space with the TRK 502, and the first thing you notice about this bike is its massive dimensions. At over two metres long and a metre-and-a-half wide, it looks as large as some of the full-size ADVs on the market. Build quality seems up-to-the-mark, and the sharp design is definitely a head-turner.

With a power-to-weight ratio of 202 PS/tonne, the TRK 502 isn’t really a scorcher. The eight-valve, 500-cc parallel twin hanging from that sturdy-looking trellis frame, makes 47.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of twist at 6,000 rpm, but struggles to pull the 235-kilogram behemoth forward at low revs. The engine is mated to a smooth-shifting six-speed gearbox that is an absolute delight to use.

Despite its weight, the TRK 502 handles twisties quite well, and is extremely stable and confidence-inspiring mid corner, holding its line well through narrow mountain roads. The firm suspension set up can be thanked for the tight handling characteristics, but is also responsible for the rider feeling every road surface imperfection through the bars and seat.

An upright comfortable riding position combined with wide, spacious and plush seats, for both rider and pillion, mean that the TRK 502 is extremely comfortable over long distances, and one can cruise for hours with no discomfort. The massive 20-litre fuel tank also plays its part here, and fuel stops will be few and far between.

Priced at Rs 5 lakh for the standard TRK 502, and Rs 5.4 lakh for the off-road-biased TRK 502X, these are by far the most affordable big adventure bikes on the market. (All prices are ex-showroom)

