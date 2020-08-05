BS6 KTM 250 Duke Launched At Rs 2.09 lakh

The BS6 KTM 250 Duke is here and gets a few small updates to go with the new-emission-norm-compatible engine.

From a distance you won’t be able to spot what’s new on the 2020 250 Duke, however, a few small changes have been made. First is a rework of the engine and exhaust system to ensure the bike exhales cleanly. Next, the design has been given a small touch here and a little tweak there to make it stand out from its immediate predecessor, and this effort includes the new Dark Galvano and Silver Metallic shades you see here. Another change includes the headlamps which are now completely LED, including the DRL strips. Lastly, the BS6 KTM 250 Duke also comes with dual-channel ABS and includes the brand’s Supermoto mode option that allows you to manually disable the ABS at the rear wheel.

The power and torque produced from the 248.8-cc liquid-cooled single remains the same. So the 250 Duke still churns out 30 hp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The six-speed gearbox also remains in place, as does the slipper clutch. The BS6 KTM 250 Duke is priced at Rs 2.09 lakh ex-showroom – an increase of approximately Rs 12,000 over the outgoing model.

Speaking at the launch, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM 250 Duke is a standout quarter-litre motorcycle available for enthusiasts in the premium sports motorcycle segment. The vehicle is greatly inspired by KTM’s unparalleled racing legacy and comes with high-tech race ready-engine and components. As a quarter-litre KTM it offers the best in biking performance and urban practicality. These upgrades on the KTM 250 Duke will further enhance its appeal amongst the core biking enthusiasts.”