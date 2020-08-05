Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

BS6 KTM 250 Duke Launched At Rs 2.09 lakh

by Leave a Comment

The BS6 KTM 250 Duke is here and gets a few small updates to go with the new-emission-norm-compatible engine.

From a distance you won’t be able to spot what’s new on the 2020 250 Duke, however, a few small changes have been made. First is a rework of the engine and exhaust system to ensure the bike exhales cleanly. Next, the design has been given a small touch here and a little tweak there to make it stand out from its immediate predecessor, and this effort includes the new Dark Galvano and Silver Metallic shades you see here. Another change includes the headlamps which are now completely LED, including the DRL strips. Lastly, the BS6 KTM 250 Duke also comes with dual-channel ABS and includes the brand’s Supermoto mode option that allows you to manually disable the ABS at the rear wheel.

The power and torque produced from the 248.8-cc liquid-cooled single remains the same. So the 250 Duke still churns out 30 hp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The six-speed gearbox also remains in place, as does the slipper clutch. The BS6 KTM 250 Duke is priced at Rs 2.09 lakh ex-showroom – an increase of approximately Rs 12,000 over the outgoing model.

Speaking at the launch, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “KTM 250 Duke is a standout quarter-litre motorcycle available for enthusiasts in the premium sports motorcycle segment. The vehicle is greatly inspired by KTM’s unparalleled racing legacy and comes with high-tech race ready-engine and components. As a quarter-litre KTM it offers the best in biking performance and urban practicality. These upgrades on the KTM 250 Duke will further enhance its appeal amongst the core biking enthusiasts.”

Senior Correspondent at Bike India Magazine

A travel-junkie who loves rock-n-roll and football, and spends endless hours playing video games in his free time

Harket Suchde – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

Royal Enfield UK Sales Skyrocket
Triumph Street Triple R To Launch Soon
BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 Launched in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap