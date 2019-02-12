All the Winners of the 2019 Bike India Awards

It’s that time of the year again, our jury came, saw, and judged. And the results are out. We held our annual awards in Mumbai, and here are the results.

Two Wheeler of the Year – Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

unsurprisingly, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 took home the big prize of the Two-wheeler of the Year. That much performance for a sub-three lakh price is phenomenal, and couldn’t be topped, worthy though the other finalists were.

Here’s what Siddhartha Lal, CEO – Royal Enfield had to say on stage as he accepted the award, “Thank you so much, thank you. This means a hell of a lot for us, especially getting the award from this man [Aspi Bhathena, Editor, Bike India] here. He’s a harsh critic of motorcycles and the biggest fella around, so it means a lot. And you saw the other bikes. There were maybe 10 of them and some really, really nice ones.

“Thank you to the jury, I think this is really important for us because Royal Enfield has really changed and this is a testament to the enormous change that we’ve been making for the last 10 years. These things take time. A really really good and well-sorted motorcycle which is really accessible as well doesn’t come by fluke.”

I think this is really important for the future of Royal Enfield in the scene of world motorcycling and we feel this is our coming out moment. The same thing that the Classic 350 did for India we believe the Interceptor 650 will do for India and the rest of the world. It is an outstanding bike and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to impress you all so much. So thank you very much and you’ll see a lot more of us in the next one year.”

Bike of the Year up to 125 cc – KTM 125 Duke

Bike of the Year up to 160 cc – Yamaha YZF-R15 3.0

Bike of the Year up to 200 cc – Hero Xtreme 200R

Bike of the Year up to 400 cc – TVS Apache RR310

Bike of the Year up to 750 cc – Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Adventure Bike of the Year up to 650 cc – Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Adventure Bike of the Year up to 1000 cc – BMW F 850 GS

Adventure Bike of the Year above 1000 cc – Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx

Performance Bike of the Year – Ducati Panigale V4

Cruiser of the Year – Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe

Scooter of the Year – TVS Ntorq

Reader’s Choice Bike of the Year – Honda Africa Twin

Design Of the Year – MV Agusta Brutale 800RR

Variant of the year — Bike – Kawasaki Ninja 300

Manufacturer of the Year – Bajaj Auto