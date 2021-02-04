2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Teased: Global Premiere Tomorrow

In a recent video from Suzuki UK on YouTube, the latest iteration of the Suzuki Hayabusa has been teased and set to premiere on 5 February.

In this teaser video on YouTube, we get a few glimpses at the new Suzuki Hayabusa in action. At the end of this clip, it says that the bike will be premiering on 5 February and this confirms that the global unveil will take place online tomorrow. A few days after this video was released, what looks like the official promo video of the motorcycle was released online and this gave us an even better look at the upcoming Hayabusa.

This will be the third-generation model of the Suzuki Hayabusa and as we can see, there will be a couple of minor changes to the design and styling – the bike will sport all-around LED lighting, get a redesigned tank, and an aerodynamically improved front fairing. Apart from this, we also see the bike sporting a new exhaust unit which is now longer and fully chrome-plated.

Rumours state that the updated Hayabusa will draw its power from a larger 1440-cc, inline four-cylinder motor instead of the older 1340-cc unit. It is said that this new engine will put out a mind-boggling 200 hp of power. Apart from this, there is no official word on the engine specifications. The bike will also be equipped with top-spec suspension, brakes and updated with the latest electronics and tech including ride modes, a quickshifter, traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, and a six-axis IMU.

We shall get all the details about the motorcycle tomorrow and can expect it to come to India anytime in the second half of 2021.

Image Source: YouTube