2021 Ducati Monster Unveiled

The 2021 Ducati Monster is now lighter, sleeker and more compact than ever before. Bookings for the motorcycle have now opened in India ahead of its launch for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. Here is all you need to know about the motorcycle.

Design

The Italian motorcycle manufacturers have unveiled the all-new 2021 Ducati Monster via an online world premiere. The surprise to Ducatisti is that the new monster will not be anything like the previous iteration, as the monster models were previously well known for their chunky and beefy design language. Ducati say that this new Monster draws its DNA from the model dated back to 1993 and namely reflects what is needed to get supreme fun when riding a bike. In other words, an engine, a seat, a tank, a handlebar. Furthermore, it integrates all the elements that characterize the iconic Monster models: the bison-back-shaped tank, the round headlight and a clean tail section.

Chassis

The chassis is one of the main upgrades in the new Monster. Ducati have used an aluminium front frame which is inspired by their flagship motorcycle – the Panigale V4. This unit has been fit directly on top of the engine and eliminates the use of the trellis frame that the Monster models have used for so long. This has also helped them cut down on a lot of unnecessary weight and come close to the competitors in the naked streetfighter segment. The new aluminium front frame weighs just 3 kg, making it almost 4.5 kg less than the trellis frame unit.

The new chassis has also resulted in a few changes to the ergonomics. The handlebar has been brought closer to the rider’s torso by about 7 cm to have a more upright riding position that guarantees greater comfort and control. The position of the feet has also been changed, and the legs are now less curled up. Ducati say that all this translates into greater riding ease, even in city traffic.

Engine

The new Monster is powered by the 937-cc, twin-cylinder, Desmodromic Testastretta 11° engine. In this latest version, its weight has been reduced (-2,4 kg), now achieving further performance as well as usability levels. Compared to the previous 821, it increases in displacement, power, torque, and weight (-2.4 kg), to contribute to the bike’s lightness and offer better rideability. It now delivers 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 95 Nm at 6,500 rpm. With a combination of the new wheels, swingarm, a smaller tank and other components, a total of 18 kg has been reduced from the previous model and the bike now has a kerb weight of just 188 kg.

Suspension, Brakes, and Tyres

The suspension setup comprises a non-adjustable 43mm USD fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking setup on the other hand comprises twin 320-mm discs paired with Brembo M4.32 callipers at the front and a 245-mm disc gripped by a Brembo caliper at the rear. This is the same suspension and braking hardware seen on the previous model. What is new is that the bike now runs a pair of sticky Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 tyres.

Electronics

The 2021 Ducati Monster is equipped with a new suite of electronics for a more engaging ride experience. It now gets a 4.3-inch TFT display where the three ride modes (Sport, Touring, and Urban) can be changed from. The bike also gets a bi-directional quickshifter, cornering ABS and eight-level traction control, wheelie control and launch control. There is also an optional system on offer that enables a smartphone to be connected to the bike.

Variants, Price and Availability

There are two variants of the motorcycle on offer – The Monster and the Monster +. While there is no difference to the variants mechanically, the bike has a few styling and design elements that have been changed to make each one stand apart. The most visible changes are the use of a small flyscreen at the front and a rear seat cowl. Ducati have announced that the standard model will be priced at £10,295 (Rs 10.13 lakh) and will be launched in the first quarter of 2021. The bike might come to India slightly later and we can expect it to be priced at a premium (around 13.5 lakh) in our market. We look forward to a ride on this motorcycle to tell you all about the changes made to the iconic Monster.