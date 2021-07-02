2021 Aprilia SXR 125 Ridden – Things You Should Know

The Aprilia SXR 125 has just been launched in India, joining its bigger sibling the SXR 160. Here are a few things you should know:

Design and Features

Yes, and a mighty fine design too. Well, it is Italian. Ergonomics though, are more on the orthodox upright set up. Storage space is decent, with a compartment under the seat as well as a large lockable glove box in front. The large seat is, well, large, but not as comfortable as one might expect from a maxi-styled scooter seat. Features include a digital dash that also houses a rev counter, as well as, a USB connecting port.

The Engine

Aprilia are using the same 124.45-cc motor we see in the SR variant. But, is 9.32 horses and 9.2 Nm enough for the larger scooter. Yes, the engine may not be the most refined or even the quickest, but not many complains here. A little sluggish at the get-go, but, comes into its own in its mid to high rev range.

Performance

Here is the Aprilia SXR 125’s Mona Lisa. Arguably the best handling scooter in the segment, with Aprilia’s SR variant holding the other half of the argument. The Aprilia SXR 125 stays planted and predictable through the turns, which imparts huge levels of confidence.

Braking

Another arguable best-in-class aspect of the Aprilia SXR 125 is the braking system. A disk up front and a drum unit at the rear with Aprilia’s Combi Braking System (CBS) work extremely well. There is good feel and bite with a squeeze of the lever. We really liked it.

Price

Rs 1.14 lakh ex-showroom. That might not be the best aspect of the Aprilia SXR 125 and should be a cause of concern for the Italian manufacturer. Its elder sibling the SXR 160 is just ten thousand more and seems like the better option, while its immediate rival, the Suzuki Burgman, is Rs 30,000 lighter on the wallet. Hence the concern.

Read our full review of the Aprilia SXR 125 out in the August issue of Bike India magazine.