2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke On The Horizon

The world is on the cusp of being introduced to the bats&*t crazy 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke.

This is the biggest naked motorcycle in the Austrian manufacturer’s line-up and has been known to put a smile on the face of those who have braved its saddle.

KTM have released a short teaser video of the prototype, which is a prototype, misses out on a headlamp, tail-lamp and turn indicators. However, we do see winglets and even sharper design cues than the outgoing model.

The current KTM 1290 Super Duke is powered by a 1,301-cc V-twin that produces a staggering 177 hp and 141 Nm of torque. We did mention that it was bats*&t crazy.

Unfortunately, we do not believe that KTM will introduce the new 1290 in India and can only hope that we are wrong this time around.

Here is the teaser video for your yearning:

https://youtu.be/6h1e9oulMd8

Story: Zal Cursetji

