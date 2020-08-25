2020 BS6 TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Launched

The top variant in the 2020 BS6 TVS Jupiter range has been equipped with ‘i-TOUCHstart’ technology.

The TVS Jupiter ZX disc variant has been launched at Rs 69,052 (ex-showroom) with a choice of three colours – Matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue and Royal Wine. The one feature to look out for in this one is the i-TOUCHstart – TVS’ take on the silent-starting system that we saw earlier this year in Honda’s scooters. It eliminates the need for a starter motor and uses the generator that charges the scooter while in motion to start it up as well, thus getting rid of the usual cranking noise that we are used to. TVS claim that this feature also improves battery life over time. This variant also comes equipped with an all-in-one lock. That is rather convenient because the rider can access the ignition, steering lock, seat lock and fuel-filler cap from a single keyhole.

The 2020 BS6 TVS Jupiter’s 110-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine develops 7.5 hp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. TVS claim that their Ecothrust fuel-injection (ET-Fi) and i-TOUCHstart system delivers 15 per cent better fuel-efficiency.

Story: Joshua Varghese