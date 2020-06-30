Bike India

2020 BS6 Honda Livo Launched

The 2020 BS6 Honda Livo is back to join the ranks with prices starting from Rs 69,422 (ex-showroom).

The 2020 BS6 Honda Livo draws power from a 110-cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that Honda claim is now more refined and fuel-efficient than before. Like most newly-launched Honda two-wheelers, the Livo also benefits from the use of an ACG (Alternating Current Generator) instead of a conventional starter motor. This allows the user to start the motorcycle silently without any gear-meshing noises. Honda also claim that the new Livo is equipped with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) which is a combination of the ACG starter, starting mechanics, fuel-injection and reduction of friction within the engine internals. The new Livo also receives an engine kill switch.

The other features on the list include a 17-mm longer seat, tank shrouds, service indicator and analogue and digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, Honda are also offering a six-year warranty (three years standard plus three years extended) package on the 2020 BS6 Honda Livo.

The twin shock-absorbers at the rear are five-step adjustable and Honda have supplemented the braking equipment using a Combined Braking System (CBS). The new 2020 BS6 Honda Livo is available in drum and disc variants with a choice of four colours – Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Black.

Story: Joshua Varghese

