2020 BS6 Ducati Panigale V2 Launched

The Ducati Panigale V2 is the marque’s first BS6 motorcycle in India and has been launched at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Following an interview with Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, we received confirmation that the manic Ducati Streetfighter V4 is headed for our shores in 2021. Until we lay eyes on the Streetfigther, Ducati have given us something else to ogle at; the Ducati Panigale V2.

This motorcycle was launched a while ago in international markets and we have been expecting it to reach India since to replace the ageing 959 Panigale. Now that the Panigale V2 is finally here, deliveries and test rides will begin shortly.

The Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by the 955-cc, 90-degree V-twin, Superquadro engine that develops 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm. In case you are wondering, that is a 5 hp and 2 Nm increase over the outgoing 959 Panigale. Ducati claim that this improvement in performance is due to new injectors and inlet ducts. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with the Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2 system. The engine is a stressed member in the motorcycle’s die-cast aluminium monocoque and the suspension equipment comprise a 43-mm, fully-adjustable Showa Big Piston Fork at the front and a fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. Thankfully, Ducati have done away with the double-sided swingarm and gone for a single-sided one which only adds to the V2’s visual appeal. Final contact on bitumen is relayed through Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tyres.

Looks like the Ducati Panigale V2 is a power-packed alternative for someone who wants a Ducati superbike that is more accessible and possibly much tamer than the Panigale V4 S.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Also read: Ducati Panigale V2 Gets New Colour Option

