2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Launch

The TVS Apache RR 310 is currently the most advanced and premium offering from TVS. We’ve just got news that a new TVS motorcycle variant is launching on the 28 May. Will it be an upgraded 2019 TVS Apache RR 310?

TVS Motor Company have just uploaded a teaser video on YouTube where we see sudden flashes of lights over what looks like the fully-faired motorcycle. We believe this may be an updated version of the TVS Apache RR 310 which may get performance upgrades to bring it up to the current level of competition along with improved engine refinement. The current TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by liquid-cooled 312.2 cc engine that makes 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and has a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The launch from TVS may also showcase new colour schemes for the Apache RR 310.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the highest specification bike they offer, but TVS feel it could do a lot better. Reports state that TVS had a target of selling 10,000 bikes in the financial year, but were able to only sell 4,525 bikes. This is because the TVS Apache RR 310 has been offered at a premium and comes at a price of Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM RC 390 is priced at Rs 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom). That makes it a little more expensive than the Apache, but it does have a lot more to offer when it comes to engine specifications and outright performance. The Honda CBR250R is also a threat to the Apache RR 310 as it is priced at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) making it considerably cheaper while offering a better package, taking cost into consideration.

We await more details on this launch but we would like to see a more capable version of the TVS Apache RR 310 able to take on the current competition head-on.

Story: Azaman Chothia