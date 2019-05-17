Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Launch

by Leave a Comment

The TVS Apache RR 310 is currently the most advanced and premium offering from TVS. We’ve just got news that a new TVS motorcycle variant is launching on the 28 May. Will it be an upgraded 2019 TVS Apache RR 310?

Apache RR 310 teased WEB

TVS Motor Company have just uploaded a teaser video on YouTube where we see sudden flashes of lights over what looks like the fully-faired motorcycle. We believe this may be an updated version of the TVS Apache RR 310 which may get performance upgrades to bring it up to the current level of competition along with improved engine refinement. The current TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by liquid-cooled 312.2 cc engine that makes 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and has a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. The launch from TVS may also showcase new colour schemes for the Apache RR 310.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the highest specification bike they offer, but TVS feel it could do a lot better. Reports state that TVS had a target of selling 10,000 bikes in the financial year, but were able to only sell 4,525 bikes. This is because the TVS Apache RR 310 has been offered at a premium and comes at a price of Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM RC 390 is priced at Rs 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom). That makes it a little more expensive than the Apache, but it does have a lot more to offer when it comes to engine specifications and outright performance. The Honda CBR250R is also a threat to the Apache RR 310 as it is priced at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) making it considerably cheaper while offering a better package, taking cost into consideration.

We await more details on this launch but we would like to see a more capable version of the TVS Apache RR 310 able to take on the current competition head-on.

Story: Azaman Chothia

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Suzuki Two Wheeler sales up
Suzuki Launch new Gixxer SF
#AutoExpo2018 Emflux One Electric Superbike Launched

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap