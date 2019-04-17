2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 Priced in India at Rs 7.46 lakh



Suzuki GSX-S750 2019 Edition is now available in new shades of Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Glacier White with refreshed body graphics.

The aggressive styling is inspired by the larger GSX-S1000, featuring sharp lines and minimalistic bodywork giving it the ideal streetfighter design. The riding position is relaxed and slightly forward-canted which is appealing to a wider range of audience. The updated GSX-S750 remains mechanically unchanged from the 2018 version.

The 2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 borrows the powertrain from the iconic K5 GSX-R750 sport bike. The liquid-cooled DOHC 749-cc in-line four makes 114 PS at 10,500 rpm and 81 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm in this state of tune. The 2019 GSX-S750 comes with a host of features including three-level traction control, ABS, and a digital instrument console, and runs on Bridgestone Battlax S21 tyres.

Commenting on the launch of the 2019 edition of the streetfighter, Devashish Handa, Vice-President, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are delighted to bring the 2019 edition of GSX-750 in two new colour schemes along with the exciting graphics to build up the style quotient and make it more appealing. We are confident that the exclusivity and the new style will enhance the charisma of the apex predator rider. Since its launch last year, Suzuki GSX-S750 has received an overwhelming response and we wish to continue the momentum with the latest offering.”

The GSX-S750 was the first sub-1,000-cc motorcycle that Suzuki introduced in India when it was launched in April 2018 and has received a good response in the market thanks to its tempting price. The 2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 is available across all Suzuki Big Bike dealerships and is priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is an increase of just Rs 1,000 over the 2018 version.