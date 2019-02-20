Bike India

2019 Honda CBR650R Launch in India

The Honda CBR650R will be replacing the Honda CBR650F in India and will be priced under Rs 8 lakh when it is launched by March 2019.

About two weeks ago, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India had brought the Honda CB300R via the CKD (Completely Knock-Down) route and now the company has launched its second global product – the 2019 Honda CBR650R which will also be assembled at the company’s plant in the country.

Honda are officially accepting bookings for the middle-weight bike at Honda ‘Wing World’ dealerships across 22 cities for an initial amount of Rs 15,000. As mentioned before, the Honda CBR650R will have an ex-showroom price of just under Rs 8 lakh. The Honda CBR650F which is being replaced by the new ‘R’ version is priced at Rs 7.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda will compete with the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Suzuki GSX-S750.

The 2019 Honda CBR650R was was shown at EICMA 2018 and looks like a smaller version of the Honda CBR1000RR – the company’s flagship model. The 2019 Honda CBR650R looks sharp with a new twin-LED headlamp and a sporty full fairing. It also comes with a fully-digital instrument cluster, which is a big upgrade over other the CBR650F’s twin-pod digital console.
Powering the ‘R” is a slightly more powerful version of the 649-cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder, DOHC engine that now makes 95 PS at 12,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The motor comes mated to a six-speed box equipped with assisted slipper clutch for effortless shifts and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which maintains rear wheel traction. The new CBR650R’s chassis is 6 kg lighter than its predecessor and promises greater agility, while the new, adjustable 41-mm Showa Separate Fork Function (SFF) USD fork should offer a supple ride.

Braking duties are managed by dual discs with radially-mounted calipers up front and a rear disc with a single-piston caliper, accompanied by dual-channel ABS. The 2019 Honda CBR650R will be available in two shades – Grand Prix Red and Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Speaking on how CBR650R will expand fun biking to the next level in India, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “After the 2019 global fun model line-up unveil in EICMA, Honda has now opened bookings for its new middle-weight sports machine CBR650R in India too. With an aggressive Fireblade inspired bodywork, a strong dose of CBR sporting intent and intense power, Honda’s Make-in-India CBR650R will entice fun bikers of India like never before!”

