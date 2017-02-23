2017 KTM Duke Range launched

The Model Year 2017 Duke range is here, and brings with it an all-new 250 Duke.The new 390 Duke has been completely reworked, with new body panels and headlights, and KTM have also given us another new Duke, the 250. The 390 gets a new side-mounted exhaust, while the 250 can be distinguished by a different headlight, and differently-coloured trellis frame. The 200 Duke is essentially a facelift with a new paint job and a few odds and ends, and does not share visual cues with either of its larger siblings.

2017 KTM Duke Range launch web 390 1

The 200 Duke and 390 Duke are powered by the same 199.5-cc and 373.2-cc engines as their predecessors, however the 390 now makes 1 more Nm of torque (36 Nm at 7,000 rpm, up from 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm), while power figures remain the same; 25 PS at 10,000 rpm, and 43.5 PS at 9,000 rpm respectively. The 250 and 390 also get a new, larger fuel tank which now stores 13.5 litres of petrol, a 3.3 litre increase.

2017 KTM Duke Range launch web 250 1

The 250 Duke slots in between the two aforementioned bikes, and gets a new 248.8-cc, liquid-cooled single that makes 24 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm and 30 PS at 9,000 rpm.

For now, the 390 is the only one of the lot to get ABS, however KTM India confirmed that ABS versions of the other two models are in the pipeline.

200 Duke

250 Duke

390 Duke

Peak Power

25 PS @10,000 rpm

30 PS @9,000 rpm

43.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm

Peak Torque

19.2 Nm @ 8,000 rpm

24 Nm @ 7,250 rpm

36 Nm @ 7,000 rpm

Front Suspension

43-mm WP USD forks

142-mm travel

43-mm WP USD forks

142-mm travel

43-mm WP USD forks

142-mm travel

Rear Suspension

WP Monoshock

150-mm travel

WP Monoshock

150-mm travel

WP Monoshock

150-mm travel

Front Brakes

Four-Piston radial calliper; 300-mm Disc

Four-Piston radial calliper; 300-mm Disc

Four-Piston radial calliper; 320-mm Disc with ABS

Rear Brakes

Single-piston floating calliper; 230-mm disc

Single-piston floating calliper; 230-mm disc

Single-piston floating calliper; 230-mm disc

Kerb weight

148 kg

161 kg

163 kg

Here are the prices of the newly launched MY17 Dukes –
KTM 200 Duke – Rs 1.44 lakh
KTM 250 Duke – Rs 1.73 lakh
KTM 390 Duke – Rs 2.26 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

2017 KTM Duke Range launch prices

