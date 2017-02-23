2017 KTM Duke Range launched

The Model Year 2017 Duke range is here, and brings with it an all-new 250 Duke.The new 390 Duke has been completely reworked, with new body panels and headlights, and KTM have also given us another new Duke, the 250. The 390 gets a new side-mounted exhaust, while the 250 can be distinguished by a different headlight, and differently-coloured trellis frame. The 200 Duke is essentially a facelift with a new paint job and a few odds and ends, and does not share visual cues with either of its larger siblings.

The 200 Duke and 390 Duke are powered by the same 199.5-cc and 373.2-cc engines as their predecessors, however the 390 now makes 1 more Nm of torque (36 Nm at 7,000 rpm, up from 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm), while power figures remain the same; 25 PS at 10,000 rpm, and 43.5 PS at 9,000 rpm respectively. The 250 and 390 also get a new, larger fuel tank which now stores 13.5 litres of petrol, a 3.3 litre increase.

The 250 Duke slots in between the two aforementioned bikes, and gets a new 248.8-cc, liquid-cooled single that makes 24 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm and 30 PS at 9,000 rpm.

For now, the 390 is the only one of the lot to get ABS, however KTM India confirmed that ABS versions of the other two models are in the pipeline.

200 Duke 250 Duke 390 Duke Peak Power 25 PS @10,000 rpm 30 PS @9,000 rpm 43.5 PS @ 9,000 rpm Peak Torque 19.2 Nm @ 8,000 rpm 24 Nm @ 7,250 rpm 36 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Front Suspension 43-mm WP USD forks 142-mm travel 43-mm WP USD forks 142-mm travel 43-mm WP USD forks 142-mm travel Rear Suspension WP Monoshock 150-mm travel WP Monoshock 150-mm travel WP Monoshock 150-mm travel Front Brakes Four-Piston radial calliper; 300-mm Disc Four-Piston radial calliper; 300-mm Disc Four-Piston radial calliper; 320-mm Disc with ABS Rear Brakes Single-piston floating calliper; 230-mm disc Single-piston floating calliper; 230-mm disc Single-piston floating calliper; 230-mm disc Kerb weight 148 kg 161 kg 163 kg

Here are the prices of the newly launched MY17 Dukes –

KTM 200 Duke – Rs 1.44 lakh

KTM 250 Duke – Rs 1.73 lakh

KTM 390 Duke – Rs 2.26 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Harket Suchde

