Yezdi Adventure, Yezdi Roadster and Yezdi Scrambler: Reader’s Questions

Yezdi Motorcycles made a comeback to the Indian market under the umbrella of Classic Legends. Since their launch, this resurrected brand has stirred a lot of interest among enthusiasts and fans of retro-modern motorcycles. We got a chance to test ride all three motorycles both on- and off-road.

Yezdi have got a few things right with all three motorcycles and most of them are in the aesthetics department. Styling elements that are contemporary to motorcycles from the previous century add to the timeless charm of these Yezdis. The Roadster is the most road-biased of the three and its low-slung stance echoes its intentions of being a capable cruiser. Its style is further amplified by the attention-to-detail it has received. Yezdi have done well to pepper the motorcycle with small yet tasteful elements that improve its overall appeal.

The Scrambler is without doubt the showstopper here. Its dual-purpose styling grabs a lot of attention and is rather functional too. The motorcyle we got to ride was equipped with a few accessories that further enhanced its off-road worthiness. Unlike the Roadster which has two exhaust ports and, consequently, two silencers, the Scrambler’s twin exhausts sprout from a one-into-two system. Although it adds to the motorcycle’s looks, in retrospect, it feels like it could have used just one silencer or borrowed the Roadster’s cylinder head and had two exhaust ports.

Comparitively, the Adventure has the most familiar design of the lot and it clearly hints at the motorcycle’s afiinity for the rough stuff and long roadtrips. At 220 mm, it has the highest ground clearance of the three and the largest number of accessories. In addition to a headlamp protector and lever guards among other optional extras, one can also opt for panniers and a top box for the long-haul riders.

All three motorcycles retain their connection to modern times by employing an all-digital instrument console. The layout is the same across all the models but it is packaged differently in the Adventure. This is largely because the display on the Adventure can be tilted up by as much as 15 degrees to improve visibility of the readout while standing up and riding.

When we asked you, our readers, what you needed to know about these motorcycles right away, you supplied us with a few questions. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions.

How would you describe the riding position of the Roadster?

I would decribe it as a neutral cruiser riding position. The rider’s torso is upright and rather relaxed, and the handlebar is within comfortable reach for most riders. Meanwhile, unlike most cruisers, the foot-pegs are centrally-placed. This arrangement could be quite useful for city riding whereas tall riders may feel cramped when riding long distances.

What do you have to say about the Yezdi shock absorbers?

The Roadster and Scrambler have firm (not uncomfortably so) suspension. The former is quite planted at cruising speeds and soaks small bumps and broken patches of road without much fuss. Meanwhile, the Scrambler has longer suspension travel and can handle rough roads much better and some off-roading too. The Adventure is the only one here that gets a monoshock at the rear. It returns a plush ride over rough surfaces and can handle trail riding rather well too. Of the three, the Adventure seems best equipped to handle our roads.

Does the Scrambler get Bluetooth connectivity?

No, it does not. Bluetooth connectivity is limited to the Adventure.

Is the Scrambler seat comfortable?

Yes, the seat is well-padded and quite comfortable. However, we are yet to test the motorcycle’s long-distance riding comfort.

Does the Yezdi Scrambler engine have a heating problem?

All three motorcycles draw power from a 334-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine and during our test ride we did not experience any abnormal levels of heat from any of the motorcycles.

Do the panniers and top box on the Adventure come as standard?

No, they are not offered as standard equipment. The mounts and panniers are offered as accessories.

How is the Adventure for off-roading?

The Advenutre can handle mild off-roading and its suspension set-up is compliant to take on the rough stuff. However, its lack of grunt in the lower part of the rev range in addition to rather tall gearing make it far from enjoyable for tight, technical trail riding.

What is the fuel-efficiency of these motorcycles?

Yezdi claim that these motorcycles will return anywhere between 33 to 35 km/litre.

What is the price difference between the Yezdi Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan?

The Yezdi Adventure is priced at Rs 2.10 lakh while the Royal Enfield Himalayan costs Rs 2.14 lakh; both prices are ex-showroom.

Do you have something you would like to know about these motorcycles? Ask us and we will answer your query as soon as possible. Your query could get featured in this space too.