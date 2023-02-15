Yamaha Motor India Launch 2023 Lineup

Yamaha Motor India have launched the updated range of their motorcycles for 2023.

Yamaha India recently announced the launch of their updated 150-cc motorcycles. The flagship R15M and the R15 Version 4.0 have been upgraded with a new TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity. All of the other 150-cc models in the range now get Traction Control as part of the standard equipment. Another new feature that all the bikes sport is LED indicator units. The FZ-X gets a new Dark Matte Blue colour option, the R15 Version 4.0 gets a new Dark Knight colour scheme and the MT-15 Version 2.0 gets a new Metallic Black colour option.

Listed below are the prices of the updated models:

R15M – 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom)

R15 Version 4.0 – 1.81 lakh to 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom)

MT-15 Version 2.0 – 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom)

FZ-X – 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom)

FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe – 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom)

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “As a part of the ongoing ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha is committed to introduce exciting features from its global product portfolio in India and introduce initiatives to offer new experiences to our customers. In line with this commitment, we are today delighted to announce the Traction Control system as a standard feature in our 149cc – 155cc premium motorcycle range. Globally, Yamaha motorcycles are immensely appreciated for their impeccable handling and performance. And we are confident that the more evolved 2023 versions of our motorcycles with a list of highly desired features will surely entice our young consumers in India.”

Commenting on Yamaha’s commitment to reducing carbon footprint, Mr. Chihana said, “While our present strategy is filled with action to keep customers engaged and excited, but we also never forget our responsibility to provide a carbon neutral future for mobility. As the first step in that direction, today we have launched the FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe and the FZ-X models complaint with E20 fuel and by end of this year, we plan to make all our motorcycle models compatible with E20 fuel. We will continue to innovate and accelerate our efforts to manufacture eco-friendly products which can run on cleaner and greener fuels in order to achieve our carbon neutrality goals in future.”