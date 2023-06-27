Yamaha FZ-S v4.0 DLX – Deluxe Deal

The Yamaha FZ-S v4.0 DLX has been introduced as the latest version of the 150-cc brawler and it gets some significant updates for 2023, including a new display and traction control.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Photography: Apurva Ambep

Dubbed the “Lord of the Streets”, the Yamaha FZ has played a prominent role in shaping the 150-cc segment in India into what it is today. When the FZ16 was launched back in 2008, there was nothing quite like it. The fully digital display, beefy 140-section rear tyre, and the muscular stance it came with quickly attracted the younger generation and made it one of the best-selling 150-cc motorcycles in the country. Fifteen years and three iterations later, the FZ has evolved to become one of the most reliable and fun-to-ride motorcycles available in the market, having received numerous updates along the way. We have now got our hands on the latest generation of the bike, the FZ-S FI v4.0 DLX.

The Yamaha FZ-S v4.0 DLX gets an updated front fascia with a re-designed headlight that is now brighter thanks to a new reflector that improves the distribution of light, increasing visibility in the night. The bike also gets a new LED tail-light and indicators and it comes in three stylish colours—Metallic Grey, Majesty Red, and Metallic Black—as well as coloured wheels that go along with the paint schemes. Ergonomically, the riding position is relaxed overall, adding to that is the comfortable and plush 790-millimetre seat. The cushioning provides a suitable degree of firmness and as well as comfort for both the rider and the pillion that is just about perfect.

However, the more exciting update is the new multi-function LCD instrument console the bike receives from its sportier cousins, the R15 and the MT-15, which is a major improvement on the minimalistic console its predecessor came equipped with. With the addition of the new display, the FZ-S now gets access to the Yamaha Y-connect app that shows phone notifications on the screen such as calls, SMS and e-mail alerts, app connectivity status as well as your mobile phone’s battery level. Through the Y-connect app, the rider is able to see data such as the motorcycle’s daily and monthly fuel consumption and other information, including last parked location, maintenance recommendations, malfunction notifications, and more.

Two other engaging features Yamaha have added to the Y-connect app include its ability to turn your phone into a remote console that shows the engine rpm, degree of throttle opening, rate of acceleration, eco-friendly riding indicator, and even real-time fuel consumption. The other feature is a ranking system that lets the rider compare their statistics with other Yamaha riders in terms of distance travelled and how eco-friendly their ride has been.

The Yamaha FZ-S v4.0 continues to be powered by the trusty 149-cc, air-cooled, two-valve, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that produces 12.4 hp and 13.3 Nm of peak torque while returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 46 km/litre. However, with the aim of reducing emission and as part of their commitment to a reduced carbon footprint, Yamaha have updated the FZ series this time around to be compatible with E20 fuel (petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol), which is a cleaner-burning version of petrol.

Are there any changes in engine response you ask? The FZ still retains its reputation of being one of the most refined and smooth motorcycles out there. Sadly, Yamaha do not seem to have any plans for moving on to a four-valve engine like their competition, making the bike feel underpowered.

Weighing in at 136 kilograms, the Yamaha FZ-S v4.0 is also one of the lightest and easily manoeuvrable in its segment. The suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a seven-step adjustable monoshock at the rear while braking duties are taken care of by a single-channel ABS at the front and disc brakes at either end. Another major update is the segment-first traction control system in the FZ-S v4.0 that provides the rider with an additional net of safety, by preventing chances of the rear wheel washing out during a situation where the rear loses traction. The risk of crashing on surfaces such as gravel, sand, water or even an oil spill on the road is significantly reduced with the employment of this rider aid. It is also easily switchable using the instrument console, for when the rider wants to have some fun sliding around.

Some might question the need for traction control system on a 150-cc bike; however, considering the unpredictability of our roads, it makes sense for the rider aid to be added as it could save the life of an inexperienced rider or sometimes even the best of us.

The Yamaha FZ-S FI v4.0 DLX comes bearing a price tag of Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most accessible and feature-rich bikes in the segment.

