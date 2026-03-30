Yamaha EC-06 – The Electric Yamaha We’ve Been Waiting For

Yamaha EC-06 might be an “almost perfect” electric scooter

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Siddharth Dadhe

Back in 2024, Yamaha Motor India invested in River Limited Inc., an Indian electric scooter manufacturer. The move was driven by two key objectives; to introduce electric vehicles into its Indian portfolio as part of its diversification strategy, and to contribute to its CSR initiatives in the country. In my view, Yamaha India has chosen the right partner to mark its entry into the electric mobility space.

In 2025, just a year after its investment, Yamaha Motor India introduced the Yamaha EC-06. The company clarified that this was not a rebadged version of the River Indie. Instead, Yamaha reworked key elements such as the chassis, suspension setup and overall design. While the River Indie has a more bulky stance, the EC-06 appears noticeably more compact and sleeker. Although certain design elements are shared, the front end is distinctly different. The Indie’s twin boxy LED headlamps have been replaced by a single, cleaner lighting unit on the Yamaha. The side panels have also been redesigned, giving the scooter a sharper visual appeal. Currently offered in a single colour option, the EC-06 stands out for its refined styling. In my opinion, it looks more cohesive than the River Indie. The fit-and-finish, too, is top-notch, leaving little room for criticism.

In terms of features, the Yamaha EC-06 offers a 24.5-litre underseat storage space, which feels quite practical for everyday use. While it cannot accommodate a full-size helmet, it still provides sufficient room for daily essentials. The scooter uses a conventional physical key, which I personally prefer over keyless systems for its simplicity. Apart from the ignition switch, there are two dedicated buttons; one to access the underseat storage and another to open the charging port lid. However, the charging setup requires a 15A socket, which may not be easily accessible for everyone, especially in typical home or apartment parking setups.

The Yamaha EC-06 features a clean and minimal TFT colour display that presents all the essential information in a clear and intuitive manner. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, adding to its everyday usability. The switchgear feels tactile and well-built, with none of the cheap or overly plastic-like feel. Weighing 132 kg, the scooter is also easy to manage, and I particularly appreciated how effortlessly it can be put on the main stand.

Powering the Yamaha EC-06 is a 6.4-kW PMSM motor paired with a chain-driven transmission. The scooter has a claimed top speed of 79 km/h and offers three riding modes — Eco, Standard and Power. Each mode brings a noticeable change in acceleration, though the overall character of the motor remains fairly linear and restrained rather than aggressively punchy.

Where the EC-06 truly stands out is in its ride and handling. We tested the scooter at Aamby Valley City, where the roads feature a mix of long straights, fast and slow corners, unexpected speed breakers and uneven patches. The suspension setup feels well-sorted, allowing the scooter to tackle corners with confidence while maintaining comfort over rough surfaces.

Even during sudden braking — especially over unexpected speed breakers — the braking system performed impressively, offering strong stopping power without any wheel lock-up, despite the absence of ABS. The 14-inch wheels, combined with the overall dynamics, ensure that the scooter feels stable and well-planted, particularly at higher speeds on straight roads.

The Yamaha EC-06 is powered by a 4-kWh NMC battery pack, which has a claimed IDC range of 169 km. During our ride, the indicated range on the dash hovered around 90 km at 84 percent charge, and in Power mode, it dropped below 50 km. This suggests that the IDC figures are achieved under controlled conditions, and a more realistic assessment would require extended real-world testing. On paper, the range does feel slightly underwhelming for the segment.

The Yamaha EC-06 is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom). This is Rs 23,000 more than the River Indie. As a package, the EC-06 offers an unconventional design, excellent fit-and-finish and impressive ride quality. If marketed effectively, it certainly has the potential to set a new benchmark in its segment.