Yamaha Aerox 155: Reader’s Questions

While we were testing the Yamaha Aerox 155, we received a lot of questions from passers-by and our social media family as well. It took us a while to answer all of them and here are a few of the best ones for you to read.

Answered by: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

What is the top speed of the Yamaha Aerox?

The scooter was able to touch an indicated speed of 100-plus km/h easily.

How is the riding posture?

The riding posture is a nice mix of what we like about a regular scooter and a motorcycle. The Aerox has a likeable combination of both in a comfortable and confidence-inspiring package.

What do you have to say about the fuel-efficiency and the ride comfort?

One can expect 30-plus km/litre from the Aerox when it is subjected to urban usage. As for the ride comfort, it works well as a daily runabout and manages uneven surfaces well.

Is there a difference in the way the Aerox pulls when compared to the YZF-R15?

Yes, certainly. The Aerox is not as eager as the R15 but still rather exciting to ride.

What is the price?

The Yamaha Aerox is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

I need to commute 45-50 km every day. Is it a good option?

Definitely.

How is the scooter in the corners when compared to the new Aprilia SR 160?

The Aprilia SR 160 is the more agile of the two but the Aerox is more fun overall because it has the extra power and torque to complement its nimble handling.

Does the engine feel like an under-powered motorcycle or a powerful scooter?

A powerful scooter. No doubt.

The only scooter in its segment to have a radiator

Fuel tank is right in front



Can it be used for long rides and is it worth the money?

The Aerox has the power and comfort levels to make long rides enjoyable and for what it brings to the table, it is worth every penny.

