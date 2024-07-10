VLF India Entry Imminent

The VLF India story is about to begin as Italian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Velocifero (VLF) have announced their entry into the Indian market with a manufacturing hub to be located in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Founded by designer Alessandro Tartarini in 1993, VLF have now joined hands with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt Ltd to handle manufacturing and distribution in our country.

VLF India aim to take a piece of the growing pie, that is the two-wheeled electric mobility market, with the launch of their e-scooter, Tennis, by the festive season this year. Alessandro Tartarini, said, “In a market that is extremely competitive and constantly evolving, we need to create products that are stylish and have a strong personality.”

The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to be established in Kolhapur, will leverage the KAW Group’s manufacturing experience in the region. VLF say they focus on aspirational branding and aim to provide a premium experience at an affordable price.

To create an awareness and generate interest among consumers, VLF India will roll out a marketing campaign, culminating in the official brand launch during the 2024 festive season. The campaign will include marketing activities, roadshows, and participation in auto expos, which the brand hopes will establish their presence.

VLF India also plan to have a robust dealer network across the country, targeting major tier-one and tier-two cities. Their goal is to have 15 dealerships operational by the end of 2024, scaling up to 50 dealerships by the end of the financial year.

Tushar Shelke, Managing Director of KAW Veloce Motors Pvt Ltd, said, “With VLF, we want to give Indian consumers a range of electric scooters and Scooter that excel in design and performance. Each VLF product has its own design language and stands out in the current market. We want our customers to experience this uniqueness.”

The Velocifero Tennis electric scooter comes in two variants, one with a 1.4-kWh battery pack and the other with a 2.9-kWh pack. Their respective outputs for power are rated at 1.5 kW (2.04 hp) and 4.0 kW (5.44 hp), while the torque at the wheel is 150 Nm and 232 Nm. The e-scooter aims to lock horns with Ather 450, Chetak, TVS iQube, and Ola S1.