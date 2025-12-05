VinFast Electric Scooters – Fuelling the Charge

VinFast is set to enter the Indian two-wheeler market early next year. We were invited to Vietnam to experience everything we may expect from Vingroup, the Vietnamese conglomerate, in the near future.

For a new automotive brand from a country few associate with innovation and motoring as part of their culture, the story of VinFast is something of an eye-opener. It would take a visit to Việt Nam, a stay at the Vinpearl luxury resort, flashes of VinHomes, VinSchool and V-Green, visits to the Vinmec hospital, VinUniversity and the massive manufacturing facility in Hai Phong just to begin to comprehend the sheer scale of the organisation. And VinFast is essentially a start-up—created to be the automotive division and expand its presence in global markets. That also means less latency and red-tape in the decision-making process.

VinFast scooters are already present in several global markets, at home in Vietnam, as well as Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and some countries in Europe, the Middle-east and North America. India is next on the cards and the new range of scooters from this promising new brand will be available in 2026. There are already discussions going on for dealerships, including with existing car dealers who have shown interest in two-wheelers. At present VinFast India has are 26 dealerships from 20 dealer partners, with the target for the near future being 35 dealer partners spread across 60 cities. So far as the scooters go, there is no confirmation of which models are being shortlisted for launch, but, having ridden more than a few offerings at the test-track inside the facility, there was one strong contender and a few choice others.

Having ridden the scooters back to back, one thing became clear: VinFast’s learning curve is steep. The brand has done its homework, chosen proper benchmarks, and laid down a solid foundation to throw down the gauntlet. Its scooters, even the more basic and affordable ones, are on par with, if not better than, some offerings from more established brands.

The ergonomics are sorted, the mechanicals are sound, and, in some models, the responsiveness, handling and performance raise the excitement quotient as well. VinFast has nearly 20 different models on sale globally, and we had six of them to sample at the track. The course was a loop with a choice of directions from straights to forks and S-bends, with the U-turn offering a quick flick on the return with a choice of roundabout (to do a different pattern) or straight (which made a great location to test the brakes). Here are my first impressions.

VinFast Evo Grand

The VinFast Evo series is positioned in the affordable mid-range segment, above the entry models, but below more premium models. We sampled the Evo Grand. It is a compact, lightweight and rather nimble scooter. The switchgear is of a high quality, although, the seat and the ergos suggested it was built for riders with more compact proportions than mine (5’11” and 96 kg). That said, it was quite nice to ride on the track.

The Evo Grand packs a motor peaking at 2.25 kW (3.06 hp) and has a choice of a single 2.4-kWh battery pack or dual packs, for a range of 134 km or up to 262 km, respectively. It runs on 12-inch wheels with 90/90 footwear front and rear, with a disc brake up front.

Getting a move on saw it get up to 40 km/h quite steadily but then taper off, with a claimed maximum of 70 km/h. This marks it out as a good option for young, first-time two-wheeler buyers who prioritise ease of use and lightweight over performance.

VinFast Feliz

Next up was the moto-scooter-like Feliz. It is positioned as a fashionable and modern scooter targeted at the stylish youth. Like the Evo Grand it also packs a lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) battery pack but offers more power: 2.8 kW (3.81 hp) and a higher top speed of 78 km/h. It can travel up to 198 km on a single charge. It feels larger but still quite nimble, with easy controls and a no-nonsense digital display.

The Feliz rides on 14-inch wheels front and rear, with mixed 90/90 and 120/70 rubber, respectively. It offers 25 litres of under-seat storage. Charging to full takes about six hours from zero to full, although VinFast recommend charging it when it gets to 20 per cent.

VinFast Klara Neo

This petite and shapely Klara Neo packs a fair punch. Though it is quite compact, offering a trunk volume of 22 litres, it packs a 1.5-kW (2.04-hp) motor and can get up to 60 km/h. It rides on a 14-inch front wheel with a 12-inch rear wheel, wrapped in 90/90 and 120/70 tyres respectively.

The Klara Neo offers decent acceleration and felt a little more Italian than the rest of the range. The angular lines, hexagonal elements from the headlight and side panels, and the shapely seat make it quite the attractive proposition.

VinFast Vero X

A premium addition to the range, the Vero X is a smooth operator—compact, sleek and stylish with a unique design identity. The pentagonal headlight, alloy wheel design and luxury-car-like tail-light design stand out.

Like the Evo Grand, it offers a choice of single or dual battery packs and a range of up to 262 km. Power output is also similar as it the top speed of 70 km/h. The 12-inch wheels with 90/90 tyres front and rear are also constant. It’s price, however, is a bit higher; making it a more premium offering than the Evo Grand.

The Vero X feels like a no-nonsense scooter on the go, with the acceleration good and potent but not overly eager to rush the speedo to get going. Feel and feedback are good, too, but it’s somewhat a case of form over function, with its styling and equipment being more of the area of focus.

VinFast Vento S

We know this won’t be the name when it arrives in India, don’t we? There is the issue of rights and all, but, personally speaking, this Vento S was the pick of the lot for me. It is a premium model and offers more equipment as well, including the option of PAAK (Phone as a Key) and an integrated eSIM support. The thing is, it’s its virtues that transcend paper and spec-sheet which make it the one I would be happy to own.

The Vento S, in that shade of yellow with black highlights has a Bumblebee vibe going and the colour just pops. What pops even more is the front-end when it gets going. It packs a punch and then some, with a 5.2-kW (7.07-hp) motor and a ready burst of torque. The riding position, ergonomics and feel are excellent, on par with if not better than most of the popular and established e-scooters on sale in India.

The response from the motor from the well-calibrated accelerator input is is excellent. The suspension is taut and inspires confidence in the rider to push more. The acceleration is brisk and effortless and it can get up to 60 km/h in no time. The top speed is listed at 89 km/h and I have little doubt in its capability. The brakes are discs front and rear with the front getting single-channel ABS. It rides on 12-inch wheels with mixed tyres, offering superior cornering grip and commendable stability under hard braking.

It also offers 25 litres of under-seat storage. It does demand a premium in terms of price, but if it is anything like its Vietnam pricing, it will surely disrupt the premium e-scooter segment in India.

VinFast Theon S

The most premium offering from VinFast is the Theon S electric moto-scooter. It looks large and heavy—because it is. The price, too, is equally large at 70 million Dong (Rs 2.05 lakh), without the battery pack. One needs to pick a fixed battery option (for an additional 17.2 million Dong , or Rs 50k) or choose a battery lease plan as per their needs.

The Theon S packs a potent motor, serving up a nominal 3.5 kW (4.76 hp) or a peak 7.1 kW (9.65 hp) which also makes it VinFast’s fastest scooter with a rated top speed of 99 km/h. It offers full-LED lighting, a 24-litre trunk under the seat, 16-inch wheels like a step-through, and disc brakes front and rear with Continental dual-channel ABS. With juice from a 3.5-kWh battery pack, it can cover up to 150 km on single charge. VinFast clearly mention that all range figures are achieved with a 65-kg rider riding at a steady 30 km/h.

On the track, the Theon S gets going with a distinct whine with the motor’s work accompanied with a whirring. However, touch the brake lever even slightly and the motor cuts off immediately—not an aspect I was too happy with. That said, it should satisfy the needs of those who want quick acceleration and higher top-speed capability.