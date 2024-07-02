Vespa 946 Dragon Launched; Priced at Rs 14.28 lakh

The Vespa 946 Dragon is the most expensive scooter currently on sale in India, and the premium is only because of the rarity.

Vespa is known for limited edition models, such as the Vespa 946 Emporio Armani that was launched back in 2016, and was priced at Rs 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Now Vespa have managed to top that one with this, the Vespa 946 Dragon, priced at an eye-watering Rs 14.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Vespa 946, which is a “monoposto”, Italian for a single-seater model. Which is just as well, as your S/O may not want to ride with you after you blow this kind of money on a scooter.

So what do you get for a little more money than a Triumph Tiger 900? Well, for starters, there’s a unique textured dragon motif on the scooter, hence the name. It is finished in emerald green, on a beige base colour of the scooter. The dragon motif is in celebration of the Lunar New Year, which is the year of the dragon this time around.

The Vespa 946 models are powered by a 150-cc engine, the same one found on the SXL Sports/VXL 150 models. Those who were expecting the 300-cc mill for your money, well, we are also waiting for the Vespa GTS 300 to reach our shores—we reviewed it last year. As for the 946 Dragon, it has a metal monocoque body, 12-inch wheels and gets a 220mm disc brake at the front.

Vespa will also bundle a varsity jacket in the same colour of the scooter, complete with Vespa logo and the dragon motif, which appears both on the front and the back, in the same emerald green shade. The jacket is made out of nappa leather and will have ribbed wool cuffs.