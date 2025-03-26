Ultraviolette Shockwave Electric ADV Launched

The Ultraviolette Shockwave has been launched starting at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ultraviolette Shockwave looks like a proper adventure motorcycle, made for fun and thrill. Ultraviolette claim that this electric two-wheeler has an IDC-claimed range of 165 km on a single charge. The EV is powered by a 4-kWh battery pack which, they say, will charge from 20 to 80 per cent in 50 minutes using the boost charger or in under 30 minutes using the Supernova charger.

The Ultraviolette Shockwave weighs just 120 kg and has a top speed of 120 km/h. The EV is said to dismiss 0-60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The 10.7-kW electric motor in the Ultraviolette Shockwave delivers 14.5 hp and produces 505 Nm of torque at the rear wheel. The bike has a 19-inch front wheel with 90/90 R19 rubber and a 17-inch rear wheel wrapped in 110/90 R17 rubber. The production bike will have six levels of dynamic regen, four traction control modes, and switchable dual-channel ABS.

The Ultraviolette Shockwave is available in two colours for now, Cosmic Black with Neon Yellow decals and Frost White with Orange decals. The bike can be pre-booked at Rs 999 and the final configuration can be done by the end of 2025. Deliveries will commence in early 2026. There were many unanswered questions after the unveiling of the Shockwave. We hope to find out more specifications and details about the suspension, brakes and more but looks like we’ll have to wait until the end of this year for those. We like the design of the Shockwave and look forward to riding it soon.

