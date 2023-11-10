Ultraviolette F99 Revealed; International-spec F77 Launched

The Ultraviolette F77, the company’s flagship model, was launched in its international spec at EICMA 2023 alongside the brand’s F99 Factory Racing Platform.

EICMA 2023 saw the global premiere of the Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle, where it was announced that they will begin deliveries in Europe starting in Q2 2024. This announcement of the company’s flagship motorcycle, the F77, was made conjunction with the global unveiling of Ultraviolette’s F99 Factory Racing Platform at the Milan Motorcycle Show.



Ultraviolette is slated to launch the F77 in Europe with deliveries starting in the second quarter of 2024 with three distinctive variants – Shadow, Laser, and Airstrike. The F77 model has an impressive 100 Nm of peak torque and 30 kW (40.8 hp) of peak power, thanks to its 10.3-kWh battery pack. The bike retains its three distinct ride modes – Glide, Combat, and Ballistic.

The F77 is set to be priced between € 9,000 to 11,000 (Rs 8.10 lakh to 9.90 lakh) in Europe subject to federal / state government incentives and taxes. Ultraviolette will begin accepting registrations on its official website starting 15 November 2023.

The premiere of Ultraviolette’s F99 Factory Racing Platform drew massive interest at EICMA 2023 with the fully-faired F99. Ultraviolette showcased the F99’s active aerodynamics that mirror principles adopted from supersonic fighter jets. The F99 has been constructed with inclusions of carbon fibre on active aero parts such as the panels and winglets. The active aero has been integrated into two pivotal locations on the F99 – on air shield which the company claim acts as an air windshield, and two front cowl ducts, chanelling air to the motor that compresses and releases it through vanes. The brand says that this forms a barrier of high-velocity air molecules, optimizing airflow over the rider’s helmet to reduce air drag.

Another key innovation on the bike is the Air-Blade, a segment of the side panel or side fairing, that adapts to lean angles to enhance downforce during cornering. This real-time electronically actuated system ensures optimal performance. Multiple additional winglets are strategically positioned at the front and rear of the vehicle to fine-tune aerodynamic efficiency.

The liquid-cooled motor on the F99 produces a maximum power output of 122 hp (90 kW), which allows the motorcycle to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just three seconds and reach all the way to a top speed of 265 km/h, which is aided by the fact that the bike has an aero drag coefficient of 0.45 and kerb weight of just 178 kg. The Global commercial launch of the Ultraviolette F99 is anticipated by 2025.







Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, expressed the company’s enthusiasm, stating, “We received an overwhelming response from enthusiasts across 190 countries, showing keen interest in the Ultraviolette F77. This energized our conviction to enter the European market, and EICMA 2023 is just the beginning, marking a significant milestone in our journey. As we set our sights on the global markets, the premiere of the F99 Factory Racing Platform further testifies to the passion, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence that started with the F77 and now seamlessly evolves into the F99. In an industry dominated by legacy players we take pride in our role as catalysts of transformation in the realm of racing.”

To meet the growing demand for electric two-wheelers in the region, Ultraviolette are actively engaged in discussions with European distributors and dealers to provide an exhilarating experience for riders across the continent.

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO, Ultraviolette, added, “The F99 Factory Racing Platform exemplifies our vision to lead the way in global EV innovation. We take pride in driving innovation in the world of racing, providing state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled riding experiences, whether it’s on the track or the open road. Our entry into the European market marks an exhilarating milestone in our journey.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

