2024 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Explore Unveiled

The Yamaha Ténéré 700 Explore has been unveiled and it is the Japanese giant’s sixth addition to the adventure bike line-up.

The Yamaha Ténéré 700 Explore is the latest version of the Ténéré that focuses more on being a long-distance oriented incarnation, now with added accessibility and comfort. The Ténéré’s Explore variant should make adventure riding more appealing to a broader audience, all thanks to the changes Yamaha have made in terms of its ergonomics and standard features.

The Ténéré 700 Explore comes with a revised suspension setup that has the bike sitting lower thanks to the 43-mm KYB front fork offering 20-mm wheel travel lesser than the Ténéré 700 at 190 mm. The bike is also equipped with a specially developed KYB shock absorber with an increased spring rate, resulting in better comfort and control when travelling with luggage. The suspension travel is again 20 mm less than Ténéré 700 at 180 mm. This new setup has given the bike a lower seat height of 860 mm (15 mm less than the Ténéré 700), providing easier ground access for riders.

The windscreen size has been increased by 50 per cent over the standard 700’s kit, providing riders with better wind protection during touring. And when it comes to touring, the Explore also comes with side case stays as standard which are suitable for hard and soft luggage (the Yamaha panniers are sold seperately). Quickshifter comes as standard, helping move through the gearbox with ease. Yamaha claim that this quickshifter has been specifically developed for the 690-cc CP2 engine that produces 73.4 hp and 68 Nm of torque. And just like Yamaha’s rally-raid bikes, the Ténéré Explore has been given a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel with gold anodised aluminium spoke wheels fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres.

Other than that, there are not many changes and the bike still comes with the five-inch dual theme TFT display with smartphone connectivity (using the MyRide app). The ABS has three switchable modes (both wheels on, front wheel only, both wheels off). Colourwise, Yamaha is offering the Ténéré 700 Explore in one scheme only – Tech Kamo with dedicated graphics, although pricing nor availability has been revealed yet.

Story: Alshin Thomas

