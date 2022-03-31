Ultraviolette begins building the F77 community and acquires startup Triloki Smart Systems

Ultraviolette acquires connected vehicle tech start-up Triloki Smart Systems Ahead of Ultraviolette F77 electric motorbike launch.

Ultraviolette had its inaugural community event in Bangalore ahead of the commercial launch of the F77 in H1 2022. The goal of this event was to bring like-minded people together to connect and share their opinions, questions, and interests about the F77 with the Ultraviolette team. This was the first of numerous such gatherings that would take place in the following months.

Ultraviolette co-founders Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan took the audience on a tour of the F77’s origins and development. The community received a firsthand look at Ultraviolette’s approach to constructing the F77 from the ground up, whether it was vehicle design, battery technology, or even setting new battery safety norms along the road.

Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, stated, “We are building a performance motorcycle, one that is designed to represent the future of India, engineered to go through a lot more rigor, with uncompromising focus on safety, vis-a-vis the other EVs out there. While we have been busy with the final testing of the F77, it is time to start engaging with our community of motorcyclists, tech enthusiasts, and just about anyone who believes in a more progressive future. The F77 is something that will both excite and delight consumers and riders, through the performance as well as the ownership experience. We are absolutely thrilled with the feedback and the response that we have received from our first engagement and we look forward to meeting with a lot more people with like-minded interests and passions, from across the country, and subsequently from other parts of the world.”

In order to scale up its Automotive Intelligence Platform across different products and geographies, Ultraviolette have announced the successful acquisition of Triloki Smart Systems, a connected vehicle technology start-up.

Triloki Smart Systems is a Bangalore-based technology start-up that uses advanced device technology and next-generation riding experiences to support connected car ecosystems. Dr. Yagna Kalyanaraman and Parikshit Chipalkatti launched Triloki in 2018.

Commenting on the acquisition, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO at Ultraviolette, stated, “We welcome the exceptional team at Triloki to the Ultraviolette fold. At Ultraviolette, all our products are designed with the aim of delivering an unparalleled user experience and that’s where Triloki’s expertise in building customised software-enabled solutions will play an integral role. As we gear up for the launch of the F77 in India and for subsequent international scaling, our goal is to build a limitless suite of software-based features in line with emerging global requirements of connected vehicle ecosystems and services. We are thrilled to be working with the excellent engineering team from Triloki”.

Ultraviolette has been working on an Automotive Intelligence Platform, a software-based backbone for its connected vehicles that allows for direct data-based insights, intelligent diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and an industry-first feature that allows for performance-oriented owner personalization of the F77 via Over-the-Air updates.

Read more: Upcoming Electric Two-wheelers In 2022

Story by Kurt Morris