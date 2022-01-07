Upcoming Electric Two-wheelers In 2022

The future is electric. This has been a term we’ve heard over the past decade. While it’s been a couple of years since the transition towards electric mobility began, 2021 saw a lot of manufacturers confirm electrification on a larger scale. Here are a few confirmed motorcycles and scooters that will be launched over the next twelve months.

Bajaj, KTM and Husqvarna:

After successfully launching the Chetak electric scooter, it looks like Bajaj are working on yet another electric scooter. While we’re still waiting on confirmation if this would be a KTM, Husqvarna or another Chetak, we expect this to feature a more powerful motor along with a larger battery to back it up. In the international market, Husqvarna unveiled two electric two wheeler concepts, the E-Pilen and the Vektorr, and we expect them to run the powertrain that Bajaj are testing in India.

TVS:

TVS have been on a roll when it comes to launching combustion-powered two-wheelers over the past year. However, the iQube has been a gamechanger for the Indian manufacturer. We are expecting TVS to launch a new electric scooter that could be an alternative to their performance-oriented ICE scooter – the Ntorq 125.

Hero MotoCorp:

Hero MotoCorp recently confirmed that their upcoming electric division will be called Vida. While we have no details of any scooter or motorcycle yet, the bike-maker has confirmed that their first product is slated to be launched in March this year.

TVS-BMW:

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad joined hands a few years ago in order to produce smaller-capacity motorcycles. Over the years they have been quite successful with the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. Now, however, both manufacturers have decided to take their partnership further towards an electric future. Their very first electric product will be unveiled in the coming years.

Ultraviolette:

UV’s performance-oriented electric motorcycle, the F77, will be officially launched in India in March. The company is coming up with a new 70,000-sq-ft production facility in Bengaluru that will have a production capacity of 15,000 units initially and can be scaled up to 1.2 lakh units eventually. While we still don’t have pricing details, we expect Ultraviolette to price the F77 at around Rs 1.5-2 lakh.

Ather:

Arguably the most popular premium electric scooter maker, Ather have promised to launch a new, more affordable electric scooter. While specs are still a mystery, it is said to be priced at less than Rs 1 lakh.

Ola Electric:

After successfully launching the S1 and the S1 Pro, the electric giant is all set to start working on an electrified motorcycle. While details are yet to be unveiled, we expect to see a concept bike by the end of this year.

Okinawa:

Okinawa have been one of the top players in the electric two-wheeler market for a long time. At the 2019 Auto Expo, the manufacturer showcased an electric motorcycle concept that we expect them to launch this year.

Hero Electric:

The best-selling electric scooter maker, Hero Electric will be launching a slew of new electric scooters and a few motorcycles as well in 2022.