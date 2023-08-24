TVS X Electric Maxi Scooter Launched At Rs 2.50 Lakh

The TVS X, TVS Motor’s latest offering is the first e-scooter to get ABS and RAM air cooling.

TVS Motor Company have unveiled their premium electric crossover, the TVS X, in Dubai for Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the most expensive electric scooter on sale in India.

The TVS X is built on an all-new platform that uses a high precision cast aluminum alloy frame as its centre piece called the ‘Xleton’. TVS claim this frame has been developed with optimum stiffness and durability in mind with it offering two times the torsional stiffness and four times the vertical stiffness of the category standard. The layout follows into a mono cast subframe, designed to maximise space and convenience. The X also boasts of a segment-first RAM air cooled motor, which the brand says will allow for dynamic cooling of critical parts and deliver sustained performance.

The 4.44 kWh battery pack further aids the handling dynamics of the scooter through by helping manage the centre of gravity. This battery provides the scooter with an IDC range of 140 km and comes with the option of Smart X Home rapid charger, that delivers 0 – 50 per cent in 50 minutes (optional add-on 3-kW fast charger) or portable charger delivering 0 – 80 per cent in 4 hours 30 minutes (950-W charger).

TVS also said the tyre compounds have been specially made for the X, in order to improve grip levels while reducing rolling resistance. There is no floorboard and that space is used up by the spine of the frame, hence the maxi-scooter format. The seats are also split, which is unseen on scooters, and has an underseat storage space of only 19 litres.







At 11 kW (15 hp) of peak power and a rated power of 7 kW (9.5 hp), the TVS X is the most powerful EV in its segment currently thanks to its PMSM motor that is supported by an integrated controller, developed in-house by TVS Motor. The X has a 0-40 km/h time of 2.6 seconds as well as a top speed of 105 km/h. The maxi e-scooter also comes with selectable regen modes, three riding modes (Xtealth, Xtride and Xonic), hill-hold assist, reverse assist, cruise control and single-channel ABS among others.

The X also gets a 10.25-inch TFT display that can be adjusted to any angle to suit the rider. The huge display also comes with a lot of the TVS SmartXonnect features including navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and music playback. One can also watch videos and play video games when stationary using the PlayTech entertainment system.

Bookings have already begun and deliveries are slated to begin in November 2023, first in Bengaluru and then all over India by March 2024. The first 2,000 owners will get a Smartwatch and a ‘Curated Concierge’ package free, worth Rs 18,000.

Story: Alshin Thomas

