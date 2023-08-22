Godawari Eblu Feo e-Scooter Launched

Godawari Eblu Feo is the brand’s first e-scooter and it comes at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom).

Godawari Electric Motors, manufacturers of the Eblu range of electric two and three-wheelers, today announced the launch of what they describe as India’s first family e-scooter, the Eblu Feo. This is the first product from the company in the EV two-wheeler segment in India. The pre-bookings for Eblu Feo commenced on 15 August 2023 and the deliveries will start from 23 August 2023.

The Eblu Feo features a 2.52 kW Li-ion battery that generates 110 Nm of peak torque and offers a comfortable 110 km range on a single charge. It comes with three driving modes: Economy, Normal and Power, and has a top speed of 60 km/h. The e-scooter also features regenerative braking to aid the battery and extend the range.

The Eblu Feo gets LED lighting all around, 12-inch interchangeable tubeless tyres, telescopic suspension at the front and twin shock-absorbers at the rear. Braking duties on the e-scooter are handled by a Combined Braking System (CBS) with disc brakes at both ends.

Ergonomically, the Eblu Feo has a seat that is designed for relaxed travel, and the floorboard of the e-scooter is spacious enough to carry even a gas cylinder. The Feo also has a mobile charging point, and a 7.4-inch digital display which shows information such as service alert, side stand sensor, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assistance, incoming message alert, call alert, modes, reverse indicator, battery SOC indicator, throttle fault sensor, motor fault sensor and helmet indicator.

The scooter will be offered in a single variant and comes in five colour options – Cyan Blue, Wine Red, Jet Black, Tele Grey, Traffic White. The company currently retails the Eblu Rozee (EV three-wheeler- L5M), Eblu Spin and Eblu Thrill (e-bicycle) range of cycles in the country.

Commenting at the launch, Hyder Khan, CEO, Godawari Electric Motors, said, “Eblu Feo has been designed from scratch at the company’s Raipur facility and features a timeless design and focuses on offering superior comfort. It is specifically aimed to be a family-oriented scooter with a blend of performance and safety with great value for money price. With our foray into the EV two-wheeler segment, Godawari Electric Motors will further strengthen its commitment to the next generation of mobility in India.”

He further added, “We have been buoyed by the response to our existing EV products and with a robust retail network pan-India, we will able to cater to the demand of a wide customer base. EV two-wheeler segment has seen remarkable progress in the past couple of years in India and we are confident that Eblu Feo will be able to meet the expectations and aspirations of families and the next generation buyers.”

