TVS Apache Racing Experience GP Cup – Apaches on a Go-kart Track

TVS invited us to their Apache Racing Experience GP Cup. We had a lot of fun and we also learned a lot. Here is how the experience was

Story: Charan Karthik

Photography: TVS Motor Company

Everyone loves to ride on a closed circuit, be it a racetrack or a go-kart track. All forms of circuit riding are filled with fun while also helping develop one’s skills. And that is exactly what went down at the TVS Apache Racing Experience GP that was held recently at the Pune Kartdrome track at Kharadi, Pune.

I reported at the venue at around eight in the morning and was guided to the registration desk where I completed paperwork, signing forms and collecting merchandise. I then had my breakfast and was asked to report in the classroom at around nine o’clock. In the classroom former bike racers Pradeep and Harry introduced themselves and spoke about the programme. We were then shown a video on TVS Motor Company, TVS Racing, and the Apache One-make Championship. After spending about an hour in the classroom, Harry and a few other national level racers debriefed and divided us into three batches. During the debrief, we were taught about track etiquette and the significance of the various flags. I was given the number 42 (Alex Rins?) and was put in batch one and was on track at around 10 o’clock, all set and ready to go. TVS had provided me with a riding jacket, pants, and boots. I had my own pair of gloves and a double D-ring helmet.

In the first session we were sent in two groups, and a total of 15 riders were on the track. Both groups had a significant interval between them as to not overlap or hinder each other and were led by two coaches. During the ride, everyone formed a line behind the coach and, at the end of every lap, the rider behind the coach fell back to the last position. This formation gave everyone a chance to ride behind the coaches and I had an opportunity to closely observe how lines were taken by professionals. This was very helpful indeed.

After that we went back to the classroom where we were debriefed and were given inputs and our doubts were cleared. The heat was increasing and the sun had reached its highest point in the sky. Hydration was key and I kept my body cool. During the debrief we were shown body positions on the bike and taught how to lean and where to look. Harry also told us how braking and acceleration should be done while riding hard on a track.

In our second session we rode a little quicker and had some more freedom in taking lines and experimenting with our body positions. Since we had all the room to ride hard and brake, we all got a good chance to make use of the full track. It prepared us for what came next—lunch. Haha, yes. After lunch we were given a small break during which we rested inside the classroom. After that, we did a short practice drill session where we accelerated off the line on the home stretch and braked at a marked position. At the marked point, two coaches were present to note everything down and gave us inputs immediately, thus helping us in making changes and correcting our mistakes. Even the slightest things such as body position, even while braking, mattered. The coaches guided us on using the front brake more than the rear one as it has the capacity to stop the entire weight of the motorcycle. They also said a ratio of 80:20 should be followed while braking, wherein 80 pertains to the front brake and 20 to the rear one.

Following that, we went back for another debriefing session and then headed out for the final session of the day, the qualifier. We were divided into groups based on the bikes we rode. The group had Apache RTR 160s, Apache RTR 200s, Apache RR 310s, and, finally, the Apache RTR 310s, one of which I rode. We had five coaches observing us from the start-finish line and we were given simple instructions. We had roughly five to seven minutes and five of us were sent out on the track. The coaches were all observing us, seated with a notepad and a timer in their hands. We were asked to give our best to achieve the fastest time possible. The rider with the fastest time in their category would be given a chance to participate in the TVS Apache Racing Experience GP Cup Finale to be held later.

During my qualifier I had a slight mishap where I twitched the throttle a bit too much mid-corner which led to the rear wheel sliding out. This brought out the red flags but, thankfully, both the bike and I did not suffer big damage. I picked myself up and took a small breather while they checked if the bike was fit to be ridden again. Since it was getting late, I was given a different bike and was sent back out on to the track where I gave my best shot and finished in sixth place, less than two seconds off the podium.

The TVS Apache Racing Experience GP taught me a lot that I would like to implement the next time I am on a racetrack.