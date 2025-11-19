Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 ups the Ante for our Favourite Middleweight Triple

The new Street Triple 765 RX and ultra-limited Moto2 Edition blend track-bred hardware and sharp British design in Triumph’s latest response to performance-seeking riders.

Triumph Motorcycles has announced two fresh entries to its acclaimed middleweight naked line-up, marking a significant evolution of the Street Triple 765 platform. With the arrival of the Street Triple 765 RX and a collector’s-bait Moto2 Edition, the brand is putting its racing DNA centre stage for 2026. Both bikes aim straight at enthusiasts who value not just outright speed, but also the thrill of unique, race-inspired engineering.

At first glance, the RX shares its silhouette with the popular RS but sets itself apart through sharper ergonomics and a host of trick chassis upgrades. Most notably, it arrives with fully adjustable Öhlins NIX30 front forks for increased feel and a more focused setup, while clip-on bars nudge the riding position to the attack, echoing feedback from the race paddock rather than the café car park. Power comes courtesy of a lively 765-cc triple, good for 130 hp at a heady 12,000rpm and 80 Nm of torque – an engine whose blueprint has proved itself in the high-pressure environment of the Moto2 World Championship.

The RX is a street bike with more than a pinch of flamboyance. There is a racy matt aluminium silver and Diablo red paint scheme, a bespoke machined yoke and RX-embossed touches that nod back to the original 675 RX, beloved by aficionados of the badge. Brembo Stylema calipers, sticky Supercorsa tyres and a 188 kg wet weight signal intent, ensuring the hardware is up to the task whether on trackdays or spirited B-roads.

The Moto2 Edition ups the ante on exclusivity and showmanship. Limited to just 1,000 units worldwide, it flaunts carbon fibre bodywork, a numbered top yoke, dimpled and branded seat, and a TFT startup screen that tips its hat to Triumph’s ties to Moto2 grand prix action. Its two colourways – Mineral Grey and Crystal White with vivid yellow flashes – ensure nobody will mistake its purpose, least of all in a local parking lot. Carbon panels and a titanium-sheen silencer trim provide both curb appeal and weight savings.

Both newcomers share advanced rider aids. There are optimised cornering ABS and traction control systems, clutchless up and down quickshifts, a dedicated track riding mode and an intuitive 5-inch TFT dash. Behind the design lies years of lessons from Triumph’s Moto2 engine partnership, which has seen the Hinckley firm’s 765 triples power every team in the world championship since 2019, a context that gives these road bikes solid racing credentials without falling into mere nostalgia.

The RX will be available early in 2026, priced at £12,895 (Rs 15 lakh) in the UK, while the Moto2 Edition arrives in April at £14,495 (Rs 16.84 lakh). Both bikes can be tailored further with genuine Triumph accessories, for those who demand a deeper level of personalisation.