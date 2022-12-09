Triumph-Bajaj Motorcycle Spy Shots Surface

The much-anticipated joint venture project between Triumph and Bajaj has surfaced once again. The first glimpse of the test mule was in February 2022 and the latest example remains quite identical to the first set of photographs.

The round bar-end mirrors go along with the round headlamp, most likely an LED unit. The knuckle protectors from the previous spy shots are not to be seen on this one. There is a rectangular instrument cluster that can be seen right above the headlamp. A TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity would be a welcome addition. The motorcycle gets a USD fork at the front and a monoschock at the rear while disc brakes handle braking at either end. The ergonomics of the bike appear upright and comfortable. The handlebar is closer to the rider and the foot-pegs are forward-set. The seating seems to have changed because the first set of spy shots had a two-piece setup and now that has been replaced with a single-seat configuration. It gets a double-sided swingarm and an upswept dual-canister exhaust. An engine cowl is also offered with the motorcycle for basic engine protection. The rear section gets grab-rails for the pillion and a neat tail-lamp, possibly LED.

The engine capacity is yet to be disclosed but we expect it to be between 300-500 cc. This motorcycle is likely to take on the urban cruiser segment that is growing in demand. The segment currently has the TVS Ronin, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Honda H’ness CB 350 to name a few. We can expect a few more spy shots and teasers from the company before the official launch which is likely to happen early in 2023.



