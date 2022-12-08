Ducati Desert X India Launch on December 12

Ducati are all set to launch the Desert X on December 12. It is an ADV that shares quite a lot with the Multistrada V2, but is more off-road focused than its sibling.

The Desert X uses the same 937-cc, L-twin engine as the Multistrada V2 and it is mated to a six-speed transmission with a bi-directional quick-shifter. The engine makes a good 110 hp and 92 Nm of peak torque, which is a little lesser than the Multistrada V2 where it develops 113 hp and 96 Nm of peak torque. The Desert X does get a gamut of rider aids, such as traction control, cornering ABS, six ride modes and four power modes. These features can be accessed via a five-inch TFT instrument cluster that has Bluetooth connectivity as well.

Suspension duties are managed by a 230-mm USD fork up front and a 220-mm monoschock at the rear. The brakes bite on 320-mm twin discs at the front using Brembo M50 calipers while the rear is equipped with a 265-mm single disc. The motorcycle uses a 21-inch wheel up front and an 18-inch one at the rear. They are shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The Desert X has a 250-mm ground clearance, 21-litre fuel tank and a seat height of 875 mm. We can expect the seat height to be lowered to 865 mm and an optional kit will further shave a few more millimetres and bring it down to 845 mm, more accommodating for the average Indian height.

The Ducati Multistrada V2 is priced at Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and we can expect the Desert X to be slightly more expensive. It will take on the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900, Honda Africa Twin and BMW F 850 GS to name a few.



Story: Sumesh Soman



