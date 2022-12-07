Suzuki Motorcycle India Launch All New Burgman Street EX

Suzuki Motor Corporation of Japan’s two-wheeler subsidiary, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), unveiled the All New Burgman Street EX today in the nation. The Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-) engine, Engine Auto Stop-Start (EASS) technology, and Silent Starter System are all brand-new features on the All New 125cc Premium Scooter.

The All New Burgman Street EX’s reliable and powerful 125cc engine with FI technology powers the machine at its core. The most recent iteration of Suzuki Eco Capability Technology, the Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha (SEP-) engine, offers exceptional fuel efficiency and excellent acceleration performance. The technology is combined with EASS, whose purpose is to automatically turn off the engine to minimise idling and resume it as soon as the rider opens the throttle. Consequently, fuel use and pollutants are decreased. At stop signs and in stop-and-go traffic, this is very useful.





The 12 inch rear tyre wheel on the all-new Burgman Street EX is wider, larger, and more opulent (30.48 cm with a 100/80-12 tyre profile). The bigger diameter wheel contributes to more efficient city riding.

In addition to the potent engine, the All New Burgman Street EX has the Suzuki Ride Connect, a Bluetooth-enabled digital console that lets you seamlessly sync your smartphone with your car and offers features like turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS, and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display, and estimated time of arrival. Both Android and iOS phones can be associated with the console, which is simple to connect to.





The All New Burgman Street EX has an opulent body style with exquisite detailing. LED lights are used in the front and rear light systems to improve visibility. Three hues, namely Metallic Matte Platinum Silver, Metallic Royal Bronze, and Metallic Matte Black, will be offered for the Burgman Ex. It is available for the price of Rs 1,13,972 (ex-showroom).



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



