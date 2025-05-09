Tobias Ebster Joins Hero MotoSports Team Rally 

Tobias Ebster will replace Sebastian Buhler, who departs Hero MotoSports Team Rally after four years



Hero MotoSports Team Rally gains a new rider in their international squad with Tobias Ebster being announced as their latest member. Alongside his joining, the team says goodbye to Sebastian Buhler after a four-year journey with them.

Partnered with reigning world rally raid champion Ross Branch and Jose ‘Nacho’ Cornejo, the 27-year-old Austrian has had quite the journey to get to this point. Starting off as an MX and enduro rider with guidance from none other than his uncle, two-time Motocross World Champion Heinz Kinigadner, he made a splash at the FIM Bajas World Cup in Dubai by winning the Rally 2 category in 2022, followed up by a Rally 2 triumph at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.

His Dakar debut in 2024 was equally impressive, winning the “Original by Motul” category and finishing as the best rookie. For the second attempt in 2025, he stepped up to the Rally 2 class and managed to finish as the top privateer overall in ninth position.

Commenting on the announcement he added, “I’m thrilled and deeply honoured to be joining Hero MotoSports, a team that has been making headlines for all the right reasons. I’ve followed the team’s incredible rise over the past few years and have always admired how quickly they’ve become a force to reckon with in rally racing. It’s an exciting time to join, and I’m fully committed to giving my best and contributing to the team’s continued success.”



“I look forward to racing alongside some of the most talented and promising riders in the sport, many of whom I also consider close friends. I sincerely thank Hero MotoSports for placing their trust in me — it’s a true privilege to represent the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters at some of the toughest and most iconic races around the world!”

Tobias Ebster will make his Hero MotoSports Team Rally debut at the upcoming South African Safari Rally, scheduled to run from 18 to 24 May, 2025.