Third-Gen KTM 250 and 390 Duke Launched In India

The third generation of the KTM 250 and 390 Duke has been launched in India. The naked street bikes are now priced at Rs 2.39 lakh and Rs 3.10 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The third-gen KTM 250 Duke gets several updates on the same lines as the new 390 Duke. The 250 Duke now gets ride-by-wire and a quick-shifter as standard. However, it is the 390 that gets the more serious updates.

The new LC4c 249-cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine on the 250 Duke features a redesigned cylinder head and a larger airbox. The motor now produces 31 hp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm, making one hp and Nm more than its predecessor.

The 390 Duke now has a 399-cc engine (previously 373-cc) and a larger airbox that allows the motor to produce 46 hp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm, which is 2.5 hp and 2 Nm more than its predecessor.

Fuel tank capacity has been increased as well to 15 litres from 13.5 litres on both the bikes. The bikes are now equipped with new wheels and brakes—that have been designed to save weight. The 250 Duke now weighs eight kg lesser than its predecessor at 163 kg kerb weight while the 390 Duke is now lighter by four kg at 168 kg. These changes are said to have significantly improved the power-to-weight ratio of the bikes which are now 190 hp/tonne on the 250 Duke and 273 hp/tonne on the 390 Duke. The ground clearance is also higher on both bikes at 176 mm on the 250 Duke and 183 mm on the 390 Duke over the previous generation’s 151 mm. What has gone down besides weight is the wheelbase and saddle height by three mm and 22 mm respectively. The wheelbase is now 1,354 mm while the seat height is now 800 mm on both motorcycles.

Both bikes still ride on the same 110/70 R17 and 150/60 R17 tyres and features an upside-down front fork as well as a new offset rear mono-shock, while braking is handled by disc brakes that measure at 320 mm and 240 mm (10 mm more than before) at the front and back respectively. There are now several cosmetic updates on both bikes now gets aggressive tank extensions, exposed subframe among others. Both bikes comes with a five-inch digital instrument console offering smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and a USB Type-C charging port. The 390 Duke however gets riding modes and launch control.

The new KTM 250 Duke is offered in two colours, Electronic Orange and Ceramic White while the 390 Duke comes in either Atlantic Blue or Electronic Orange Metallic.

Story: Alshin Thomas

