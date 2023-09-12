2023 Honda CB300F Launched At Rs 1.70 Lakh

The 2023 Honda CB300F has been unveiled and it is now OBD2 compliant and comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.70 lakh.

Complying with modern standards, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have officially launched the 2023 CB300F that is now OBD2 compliant. Embodying the looks and spirit of a street fighter, the CB300F comes powered by a 293-cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 24.4 hp and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets an assist and slipper clutch. The CB300F is also equipped with dual-channel ABS, USD fork, fully-digital display, all-LED lighting and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS).

Introducing the 2023 Honda CB300F, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “Since its launch, Honda CB300F has been a remarkable head turner. With the spirit of a true street fighter and the fine balance of performance, versatility and modernism, CB300F has fulfilled the aspirations of the next gen riders in providing unmatched style, comfort and power. The new 2023 model is further advanced with the OBD2 A engine and other modern technologies that will further elevate riding experience with punchy performance and agility on road.”

Commenting on the launch of 2023 CB300F, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “We are excited to introduce the 2023 OBD2 A complaint CB300F, a symbol of our commitment to delivering exhilarating riding experience to all our customers. Embodying the spirit of a true street fighter, the CB300F will conquer the urban style with its powerful and agile performance. We are excited to announce that bookings are now open, offering you the chance to be among the first to experience the thrill of the open road where style meets substance. Up-gear to the new CB300F and redefine your riding adventure.”

The 2023 Honda CB300F will be available in the Deluxe Pro variant and is offered in three colours – Sports Red, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also read: Aprilia RS 457 Compact Supersport Unveiled